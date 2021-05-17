Windsor Village Board President Bob Wipperfuth was re-elected president of the Dane County Cities and Villages Association (DCCVA), leading an executive committee returning for a third year in a row.
At the DCCVA's annual membership meeting on May 12, Wipperfurth was re-elected president, with Village of McFarland President Carolyn Clow elected vice president, Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser secretary, Middleton Finance Director Bill Burns as Treasurer, and Middleton Mayor Gurdip Brar as member-at-large.
Wipperfurth originally became involved with the DCCVA following Windsor's incorporation as a village in 2015.
Many of the group's meetings carry the broad goal of keeping Dane County municipal leadership connected and informed of issues, ideas and initiatives, so that each local government is not attempting to operate in a vacuum.
Meetings often host speakers such as the Dane County Sheriff, or leaders of the United Way, but Wipperfurth said one potential goal is to allow for drilling down into some specific topics.
"One of the things that we’re going to be looking at for the upcoming year, is the possibility of doing something like a single-issue meeting," said Wipperfurth, "where it is an hour on a single night and we bring in a speaker or bring up a topic that would be of interest to the membership and we deep-dive into that topic for a greater conversation."
The DCCVA has been a source of advocacy for municipalities regionally and at the state level, and a such, Wipperfurth has been seen at the Capitol at times testifying on behalf of the DCCVA for budget hearings and single-issue bills, either in support or opposition.
"We have a lobbyist that we’ve hired, but a lot of times legislators want to actually hear from elected officials, not necessarily a hired lobbyist," said Wipperfurth, "so I’ve been pretty active at the Capitol to either represent Windsor specifically, or more often representing the Dane County Cities and Villages Association."
The DCCVA represents 28 cities and villages in Dane County including Madison, Middleton, Sun Prairie, Dane, DeForest, Waunakee, and Windsor.