Complaints and allegations made by resident Abe Degnan against DeForest Village President Jane Cahill Wolfgram were put through a public inspection on Aug. 9 as the Ethics Committee met to consider the case.
Around 30 people filled into the DeForest Public Safety Building’s Mackenzie Clyde Training Room for an Ethics Committee meeting, convened to address a 13-page complaint filed by DeForest resident, president of Degnan Design Build Remodel, and president of the Wisconsin Builder’s Association Abe Degnan.
Degnan had brought up points in the document while speaking to the DeForest Village Board in the public commentary section of a meeting at which the board discussed approval of the Pinseekers golf complex project in Conservancy Place.
To start the meeting, the board selected new member and former Pardeeville School Superintendent, Gus Knitt Jr., as the chairman of the committee. Much of the time, however, was deferred to committee member and attorney Kim Grimmer, who led questioning.
The purpose of the meeting, as Grimmer explained, was to begin the process of establishing whether there was a basis to proceed with an investigation. That put the burden on Degnan to support his filed complaint and show that it reflected issues contrary to specific rules of village code.
Occasionally there were chuckles and arm-slaps among audience members as Grimmer interchanged “Pinsplitters” for “Pinseekers,” but even if the issue was born out of the animosity surrounding that development project, the issue at hand was about allegations that Degnan was making against the Village Board President.
As Grimmer questioned Degnan, a recurring point was asking Degnan to detail the ways in which he, the community and the village board had been harmed by the Cahill Wolfgram, as he alleged in the complaint.
Degnan told that committee that, although he claimed Cahill Wolfgram stepped outside her authority as a village board president by contacting the Executive Director of the Wisconsin Builder’s Association to ask if Degnan’s statements to the board reflected positions of the WBA, nothing further came of the matter. Degnan has remained in good standing as the president of the association. Similarly, he could not specify provable harm that had been done to his business interests as a result.
The “harm” that was inflicted, Degnan told the committee was of attempted intimidation of him and community members.
“Thankfully, I am a strong person,” said Degnan, “and I have chosen to stand up and fight this.”
Other issues highlighted in the complaint included what Degnan described as an unusual lack of prompt notice that he had not been reappointed to two village committees and a village board vote declining to present him with an award thanking him for his previous service on the board, as proposed by Trustee Rebecca Witherspoon.
“The pattern and facts in my complaint, I think, clearly illustrate that there was malfeasance in the way this was conducted,” said Degnan “Taken in isolation any one of these incidents could be very minor and completely innocent.”
One at a time, Grimmer went through the stipulated activities in the village code that would constitute a breach of ethical governance, asking Degnan whether we did or did not believe there was evidence against Cahill Wolfgram.
As the committee began to address the case, a change in tone that came into stark relief compared to Degnan’s previous encounters with the Village Board, was that this was a legal matter, with appropriate weight given to specific claims and per-word phrasing. Grimmer pointed this out in the gravity of the complaint that Degnan filed.
“You signed your complaint under oath, correct?” Grimmer asked.
“Yes,” Degnan replied.
At the end of questioning, the committee agreed to schedule a follow-up hearing in order to allow written arguments from Degnan and Cahill Wolfgram, and to allow Degnan to find and submit a document from the League of Wisconsin Municipalities he cited as the basis of one of his arguments.
At the end of the meeting an attorney representing Cahill Wolfgram, Ted Waskowski, requested that the committee ask Degnan to retain any relevant documentation, including any communication to board trustees or community members on the subjects referred to in the complaint.
The committee did not have authority to impose such a request, and so the question was posed to Degnan as to whether he would ensure that all relevant documents existing as of that day would be preserved. Degnan said that he would have to speak to his attorney first.
Waskowski assured Degnan that if he mentioned a “litigation hold,” that his attorney would know what that meant.
The committee agreed to meet next on Sept. 8 at 6 p.m. at the Village Hall DeForest Commons.