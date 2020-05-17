An armed robbery took place on Saturday, May 16, at approximately 12:33 am, at the Speedway Gas Station in Windsor.
Officers from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office and the Deforest Police Department responded to the incident at 12:33 a.m. Speedway Gas Station is located at 6340 Lake Rd. in the Village of Windsor.
According to a report from the sheriff's office, the lone male suspect parked a forest green sedan with no license plates and damage to the driver’s side front quarter-panel in front of the store before entering, displaying a handgun, and demanding cash. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash from the clerk and fled out the front of the store.
The suspect was described as a heavy set male Hispanic with brown eyes, approximately 20 years of age, between 5’3” and 5’6” tall, and weighing roughly 200 pounds. The suspect was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt underneath a black leather jacket, dark pants, dark colored shoes, purple rubber gloves, and a light colored surgical type mask. The firearm was described as a black semi-automatic handgun.
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate this incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Dane County Sheriff’s Office Tips Line at (608) 284-6900. All callers can remain anonymous.
