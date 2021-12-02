A Windsor man arrested early the morning of Thanksgiving Day is charged with a felony and three misdemeanors in connection to an incident in which he is accused of negligently handling a pistol and accidentally firing a bullet into his bedroom ceiling.
Alexei Strelchenko, 31, appeared in Dane County Circuit Court on Tuesday, where he was charged with second-degree reckless endangerment as a domestic abuse charge, negligent handling of a weapon, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, and disorderly conduct while using a dangerous weapon.
Strelchenko, according to the criminal complaint, had been with his wife and two children throughout the day, running errands and making stops around the region, during which he had been drinking as his wife drove.
After returning home between 9:30 p.m. and 10 p.m., his wife and children went to bed. His wife reportedly told police that while she was watching the news, Strelchenko entered the bedroom and began handling a golden Desert Eagle .50 caliber handgun.
The woman described Strelchenko as waving the gun around and briefly pointing it at her, though she did not feel it was done intentionally. After telling him to “stop it,” she went to sleep but was awoken at 11:30 p.m. by the sound of a gunshot, resulting in a hole in the ceiling, the court document states.
Strelchenko was reportedly surprised and said that he didn’t know that the gun was loaded, while one of the children came into the room. Strelchenko’s wife grabbed the gun and threw it out of reach before taking the two children and leaving, according to the criminal complaint.
Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the home on Snowy Ridge Trail and, coordinating with Strelchenko’s parents, relayed messages asking him to exit the house and cooperate with police.
When asked if there had been similar incidents in the past, Strelchenko’s wife reported that there had been several situations in the past year and that he had pointed a gun at her between five and 10 times, according to the criminal complaint.
Later at Dane County Jail, Strelchenko was given a preliminary breath test, registering an alcohol level of .25, over three times the legal limit for driving, according to court documents. Following his Nov. 30 initial appearance, Strelchenko was released on a $3,000 cash bond.
Strelchenko became known among local police and officials after posting a video to YouTube in 2015 showing then-DeForest Police Chief Dan Furseth in 2007 making racially inappropriate comments about a group of Black men. The video resulted in Furseth’s resignation from the department in 2018.
In a later interview with a Madison news station about the posted video and the subsequent fallout, Strelchenko described the posting as “pure vengeance,” for what he perceived as a betrayal when the DeForest police department cited him for illegal use of a drone in 2015. Strelchenko had the 2007 video of Furseth from a period in which Strelchenko was a police department intern and Furseth was his mentor. Strelchenko posted the video to his YouTube channel Defiant Drone Pilot.