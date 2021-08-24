DeForest Village Board Trustees, in their last meeting, were encouraged to improve communication with village staff, to improve workflow and morale at village hall, and to limit legal liability.
In the board’s Aug. 17 meeting Village President Jane Cahill Wolfgram brought up the issue, explaining that requests from board members had become burdensome, with come requests interpreted as coming with an air of disrespect, lack of confidence, or accusation.
“I’ve gotten calls from staff members saying, ‘I feel like I’m being bullied,’ or ‘I feel like I’m being pressured,’ or ‘I don’t feel good about this request,’” said Cahill Wolfgram.
Two potential problems with requests coming from trustees is, one, that the time and effort spent fulfilling the request may be outside the staff’s budget, and two, confusion over what priority to give a request from a trustee when Village Administrator Steve Fahlgren is tasked with managing day-to-day operations.
Village Clerk LuAnn Leggett developed a draft of a decision tree to give trustees a recommended path for having questions and issues addressed, whether taking it to staff directly, having it brought to Fahlgren, or if it is best discussed in a board meeting.
The village staff work for the Administrator, Leggett explained, while the Administrator works for the entire board.
Trustee Abigail Lowery asked if this would have applied to an issue she brought to staff about water at the park shelter and if that should be gone to Fahlgren.
“If it is informational, that you can bring directly to Judd [Blau, Director of Public Services], said Fahlgren. “If there are Canadian thistles growing where kids are playing, we want to know about that.”
In recent months the issues had also brought on direct costs for the village in the way of legal fees incurred from questions brought to attorney Al Reuter.
“About 25 years ago a policy was established that I’ve followed ever since,” Reuter told board members, “which is, in order to control the amount of work I do--which you all have a financial interest in doing--the decision was made by the board that requests for legal opinions had to be approved by the Village President or Administrator.”
A specific source of frustration at times, according to Fahlgren, has been discussion of public projects getting ahead of the actual projects themselves, and trustees meeting with residents to field questions or complaints before village staff have a proposal in front of them.
“So I would appreciate if you folks would wait until the information is in front of you and then go seek out peoples’ comments, or at least wait until staff can say, ‘Here is our input,”’ said Fahlgren, explaining that several times solicited comments have required "unravelling misunderstandings."
Legal hazards of missed calls
The other communication issue came from a unplanned quorum of village trustees at a village committee meeting. According to village code: “Four Trustees, including the Village President, shall constitute a quorum...“
An Aug. 9 Ethics Committee meeting involved Lowery as a member of the committee, and Cahill Wolfgram as one of the two subjects of the meeting, but also in attendance were trustees Jim Simpson, Rebecca Witherspoon, and Bill Landgraf.
“Five board members were at a meeting of a committee and the three that didn’t have to be there were notified that there would be a potential quorum problem, but everybody stayed,” said Reuter. “So I don’t know if that means that people don’t agree with my advice...but I would just reiterate that my advice is that a notice of a potential quorum of the village board be posted.”
The way to fix the problem would be for trustees to notify Leggett of their intention to attend meetings outside their own committee assignments so a public announcement can be made 24 hours in advance that there will be a quorum of trustees present.
Asked if it would solve the problem to offer blanket advisories on all meeting agendas saying that trustees may or may not be present in numbers to form a quorum, Reuter shot down the idea, saying that it would defeat the purpose of the rule, with the advisory being wrong more often than it would be right.
Leggett told the board that she was not comfortable with the idea either, being the one who publishes meeting agendas, as it puts her in the position of feeling like she is lying to the public. To simplify and clarify the process, Leggett proposed an online form that trustees would be able to fill out to alert her and key staff and avoid running afoul of open meetings requirements.
Simpson admitted to being one of the three trustees in question at that particular meeting and apologized to the board, saying: ”a lot of the times I would like to attend a committee meeting, but I don’t always know what will happen depending on my work load.”
Trustee Colleen Little asked Reuter what the ramifications would be for a trustee violating quorum rules, to which Reuter said that the Attorney General or Dane County District Attorney could prosecute, and a private citizen could bring a complaint as well, with a maximum forfeiture of $300 that cannot be reimbursed by the village.
Landgraf pressed the issue asking if the Attorney General or the League of Wisconsin Municipalities had taken any positions on catch-all “may attend” statements as DeForest had been using.
“You’re either crying wolf or you’re telling them nothing,” said Reuter, “because a quorum of this board ‘may be present’ anywhere in the world at any given time.”
Witherspoon asked for clarification, then explained she had been under the impression that a general email notice, as opposed to a direct alert to the clerk, would have worked just as well.
The preceding expectations being clarified, Landgraf asked if they would be covered with a notice sent 24 hours prior to the meeting time, or about 24 ½ hours.
“That’s what I said, but I was hoping maybe you would let us know before we leave for the day,” said Leggett. “That way we can actually post it within the 24-hour notice.”
Witherspoon moved for Leggett to go bring the proposed form online, seconded by Trustee Taysheedra Allen. The motion passed six to one, with Landgraf voting against.
Masking and distancing
The village’s vote concerning 24-hour public notice was followed shortly by a short-notice exception. In light of the county-wide health order requiring masks to be worn indoors issued earlier that day, Cahill Wolfgram added the subject to the agenda according to the “good cause” two-hour notification deadline.
The agenda item left open the option for additional steps if desired by the board. There was little stomach for returning to fully remote Zoom meetings. The previous period of remote meetings was necessary specifically due to requirements of six-foot social distancing, which did not allow for trustees to be in their seats which was needed for them to be on camera for those online.
Fahlgren asked the board if they were interested in taking proactive steps in the event that the situation escalated, then clarifying that a motion could be made simply to say that they would return to online meetings if required by a government body or agency of relevant authority.
The board approved a motion allowing return to online meetings if conditions so required.