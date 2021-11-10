The DeForest Area School District Board of Education voted on Monday, giving salaries a department-wide nudge upward.
The board received a proposal of .78% increase in total base wages, however, as Board President Jan Berg requested clarification for those less familiar, that was not entirely reflective of district wages.
Director of Human Resources Nathan Jaeger explained that wages had been broken into base wages and also supplemental wages, the combination would add to a 3.12% increase in wages.
At the beginning of the meeting, a resident and husband of a long-time kindergarten teacher spoke in the public comment period, asking the board to act in reversing a trend of low compensation among DeForest Area School District teachers.
During the District Budget Meeting, he pointed out, Sue Paulson successfully advocated for an increase in school board member compensation between 10 and 14%, which he felt was deserved, but he said was also needed for staff.
When the last referendum was passed, he told the board, despite difficulties, a million dollars was pulled together to fund a football field and there were other examples in recent development in which money could be found for facilities, but not for staff.
Jaeger estimated that the district pays about $14.7 million in base wages and $16.9 in actual wages.
“Last year, I don’t want to say we were out of compliance, but our average staff wage was more than 5% greater than the Dane County average,” said Jaeger. “We also happen to have a higher average years of experience among our staff.”
The top teacher’s salary in the district, Jaeger explained, is $74,000, but that overall teacher salaries in the district are “higher on the low end, and lower on the high end,” with a steeper increase in wages for starting and early-career teachers. When he began in the district, Jaeger estimates the high end of teacher salaries was in the area of $67,000.
Superintendent Eric Runez, saying that he sympathized with the earlier speaker, interjected to highlight the current financial climate in the governing climate in which state legislators have voted for a zero increase in school budgets over the biennium.
“There was frustration about he district in other areas, but what is difficult to understand is that there are funds that have to be spent on specific things,” said Runez. “You can’t pull from the Capital Fund to pay recurring employment costs.”
When negotiating with the local union, the DeForest Area Education Association, Runez said that there was productive discussion but that, “from their perspective,” it was still dissatisfying result with budgetary restrictions that allow for spending in certain areas but not on staff.
Put to a vote, the board unanimously approved the proposal of a total 3.12% increase in wages for teachers. Similarly, the board fully agreed on raising wages for hourly staff across the district. An exception came in which the board voted on a 1.25% increase for administration including the superintendent, in which Board Member Jeff Hahn was a sole dissenting vote.
In the votes on staff wages, Board Member Sue Esser, whose husband is a social studies teacher at DeForest Area High School, abstained.