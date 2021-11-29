A Dane County Circuit Court Judge has agreed to lower the cash bond of a Columbus man being held on a charge of felony hit-and-run, accused or running over an 18-year-old DeForest woman.
Eric L. Schroder, 54, appeared in court on Monday afternoon for a bond modification hearing requesting a reduction in bail from the $5,000 cash bond set shortly after his arrest on Oct. 12.
Schroder is accused of fleeing the scene after he struck an 18-year-old woman while driving a semi-truck on County Road V in DeForest.
Police, according to the criminal complaint, were first dispatched to the scene of the incident on Oct. 11, just before 7 p.m. At the the intersection of County Road V/North Street and Trailside Drive officers found the victim on her back, unresponsive, on the edge of the roadway.
Following a brief search in which police asked for help from the public in locating the vehicle and driver involved in the crash, Schroder was identified as the driver of a semi-truck belonging to a Portage-based transportation company.
According to police reports another member of the trucking company told detectives that Schroder did not come in for work on Oct. 12 and had claimed that he had hit a deer the night before.
A victim impact statement filed by the DeForest family at the Dane County Circuit Court described the young woman as having missing much of her senior year of high school and looking at a prolonged rehabilitation process while her parents and sister contend with significant emotional trauma from the incident.
In Monday's bond hearing, Judge Ellen Berz lowered Schroder's bond to $2,000 cash with a number of stipulations including the wearing of a GPS monitor upon release. If convicted, Schroder faces a sentence of up to 15 years in prison.