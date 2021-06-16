The DeForest Police Department took time on the afternoon of June 10 to recognize the exceptional work of officers and others who stepped forward in 2020 ensuring safety for DeForest residents.
“Policing truly is the most noble profession and tonight we get to celebrate the selfless acts of an incredible group of people,” said Police Chief James Olson.
Through the Oath of Office Service Awards the department’s response to the pandemic in 2020 was frequently a source of challenge and achievement as officers worked to change how they did their work, in some cases redefining aspects of their jobs.
“I would like to say we came out better for it,” said Olson. “We learned how to work better together, how to work better as a team, and most importantly, how to be as effective as we can and provide a high level of service.”
Guest emcee, President of the Milwaukee Admirals hockey team, Jon Greenberg, introduced the awards and invited recipients where Olson gave his personal congratulations and presented them with their formal recognition, whether in certificates, statues or medals.
Awards included commendations, lifesaving awards, a citizen lifesaving award, special assignments, excellence in policing, excellence in community policing, distinguished service and employee of the year.
The Distinguished Service Award was presented to Officer Michael Gilson for his part in the rescue of a man involved in an industrial accident.
“Officer Gilson responded to a report of a man trapped in a manufacturing machine,” explained Greenberg. “He was the first to arrive on the scene and upon his arrival, he located the severely injured individual who had a limb trapped inside the machine. Officer Gilson, without regard for his personal safety partially entered the machine to reach the victim.”
Gilson then helped support the victim’s weight and keep him calm as other emergency responders worked to free the man from the machine.
“It is reassuring that although I might be recognized today, knowing that I have those coworkers that are there to support me in an incident, because I wasn’t the only personnel there,” Gilson said in a later interview. “And any other officer who is in this room would have been in the same spot and would have done the same thing that I had done.”
Olson described the event as one of the highlights of the year: “There’s a lot of great work that happens in the department and you wish you could recognize every single act, but the truth is that everyone goes out every single day and tries to do the best that they can for the community. Those special acts come forward and we try to recognize them.”
Special Recognition
The event came to a bittersweet close as all of the members of the department in the room lined up to present a special dedication for 10-year-old Honorary Officer MacKenzie Clyde.
Clyde died on April 9 after a three-year battle with cancer. As she was undergoing treatment, the DeForest Police Department invited her to spend the day for a “Wish Day,” in which she would be sworn in as an officer and patrol DeForest.
In what was a complete surprise to the Clyde family, they were greeted by the DeForest Police Department, but also members of neighboring law enforcement agencies including officers from Madison, including the bomb squad.
MacKenzie’s mother, Courtney, was impressed seeing them with their full bomb protection suits and other equipment and ready to share it with MacKenzie, but Courtney said she wondered if little MacKenzie would be able to carry it.
The family developed deep relationships with numerous members of the DeForest Police Department, making trips from their home outside Milwaukee to visit. When MacKenzie died, DeForest’s officers organized to pay respects at her funeral in their full dress blue uniforms.
At the department’s awards presentation, the Clyde family was invited to the front of the room, where Olson presented them with a framed photo of MacKenzie in her police uniform. The same framed picture had also been installed outside the door of the room, which is now the MacKenzie Clyde Training Room.
There were other available rooms within the police department offices, but Olson said that he preferred the training room, where it would be more visible to the public. Additionally, it was appropriate as there were also many outside the police department who had met MacKenzie.
The badge number MacKenzie was given on her wish day was also retired, meaning no DeForest Officer will carry that badge number until before 2031.
“I think she would be so grateful and I know that she would be a little shy,” said Courtney Clyde. “But I think she would be so grateful and so honored, that I can literally hear her voice: ‘So kind,’ because that’s what she always said. As they were doing it, I could hear her voice telling us, to let us know that she’s looking down and so excited.”
Courtney Clyde, after the presentation, said that when she learned of the ways that MacKenzie was being remembered within the department, separate from any office policies or organized events, it gave her some consolation.
Seeing MacKenzie’s life ending so early, and a third of it spent fighting cancer, Courtney said there are a lot of questions of why, and no clear answers. At the same time, she said, it was heartening to know that MacKenzie’s life has been so impactful in the world.
“We also have her uniform set up in a shadow box with all of her commendation medals--it was very important to us and it was very important to Mackenzie,” said Courtney Clyde. “I always felt that what they did was over-the-top kind and that Mackenzie inspired them. So I think that it was a mutual admiration in different ways.”