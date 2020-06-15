CALENDAR
The DeForest Area Public Library is open to patrons by appointment. Call 846-5482 to reserve a 45-minute visit to locate and check out library materials, make copies, use one of the computers, or use The Workshop.
One appointment may be made per person per day, and families are encouraged to send only one family member at a time. A child may be accompanied by an adult. After 45 minutes, patrons will leave and staff will sanitize computers and other high-contact surfaces. See the website for details at www.deforestlibrary.org
• Whimsical Bookworms Book Group – Thursday, June 18 at 6:30 p.m., discussing "Limping Through Life" by Jerry Apps via Zoom
• Summer Online Story Hour – Monday, June 22 at 10 a.m. via Facebook
• Badger Book Club – Monday, June 22 at noon, discussing "Little Faith" by Nickolas Butler
• Teen Games – Monday, June 22 at 3 p.m. via Zoom
• Time for Bed Story Time – Monday, June 22 at 7 p.m. via Facebook
• Qigong Class with Nancy Osley – Tuesday, June 23 at 9:30 a.m. – video on Facebook
• Concert at the Rocks with Mark Hayward, Yo-Yo Guy – Tuesday, June 23 at 1 p.m.
• Summer Online Tiny Tot Time – Wednesday, June 24 at 10 a.m. via Facebook
• Email jhenze@deforestlibrary.org to receive an invitation to Zoom events.
Summer Concert Plans performer schedule change
Due to unforeseen circumstances, Ken Lonnquist will be the performer on Tuesday, July 21 for Concerts on Market Street.
