It may have been a Friday night, but there was a rush to learning at the DeForest Area Middle School on Oct. 22 for STEAM Night.
The event, part of the Wisconsin Science Festival, arrived in a long-awaited second year, as often the case, due to the complications of COVID in 2020.
In DeForest the event was organized by DeForest Middle School computer science teacher Sarah Shagam, who has put together similar programs outside the district before bringing it to DeForest.
STEAM Night, which stands for science, technology, engineering, agriculture and mathematics, featured ongoing presentations from area student scientists including from the DeForest Area High School and University of Wisconsin graduate programs.
“I had been at the Wisconsin Science Festival over the last couple years with eighth graders,” said Shagam, “and was really interested in how they ran it as these different booths and thought, it would be great to bring an activity like this out to DeForest for families.”
Topics ranged from heat-activated liquid crystal materials, how to make a working battery with coins, cardboard and water, how molecular arrangement affects the properties of two metal balls made of the exact same material, internal medicine, engineering with simple machines, and others.
Asked which was her favorite, Shagam had to stop to think.
“The FFA from the high school is doing a make-and-take with a necklace with Orbeez in them, they are these water silica pellets and then you put a seed in there so you can watch the germination of a seed in the necklace and keep it,” said Shagam. “It’s such a neat thing for everybody. And then the UW has some really neat UV light beads you can play with that react differently in different lights.”
Presenters tended to work with a couple to a few kids at a time, for a few minutes and then they would be off to the next activity and more kids would come in and it would start over. Although it was free and open to the public, it was an RSVP event. From that, Shagam put expected attendance somewhere around 400 participants.
“With it being an all-ages event, there should be things here for every interest and every age,” said Shagam. “This is very similar to the things you would see if you went down to Madison to see it.”
The hands-on aspect of the event was quite literal and across the board. At a table hosted by UW med students, kids were invited to put on gloves to touch actual organs, learning how the body moves blood and processes fluids.
“When my son was three, he would go to that because that was his favorite booth,” said Shagam. “The hands-on parts that they do with some of the molecular science--the way that they present and have them try things is a way to help them understand these high-level concepts on a more tangible level. There’s a little something for everyone.”