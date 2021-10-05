Editor’s Note: The following is the first in a two-part series looking at the oftentimes competing local interests of rapid development and environmental conservation in the DeForest-Windsor area.
When new development proposals are brought before the public, wide disagreements can be safely assumed even in the best cases. One argument that has been brought forth in public forums has been that local boards should not allow new structures in conservancy areas such as in the western part of DeForest.
It all depends on the specific situation, according to Director of Environmental Resources Planning at Capitol Area Regional Planning Commission Michael Rupiper, who is part of one of nine regional planning commissions in the state, covering Dane County and nearby areas.
“If you look around, I think a lot of developments are called ‘Prairie Place,’ or all kinds of different names of natural resources, animal species, plant species that existed in those particular areas,” said Rupiper, referring to DeForest’s Conservancy Place, “so I want to say that’s a case where the development almost co-opted the term to use as marketing for their particular development.”
In a traditional sense, according to Rupiper, it refers to a place where land is set aside for preservation of flora and fauna in the area, such as Pheasant Branch Conservancy or the nearby Upper Yahara River Environmental Corridor.
Even when used in full sincerity, the term ‘conservancy’ still varies, not necessarily reflecting an intention to keep a natural area in a “pristine state,” according to Executive Director of the Madison Audubon Society Matthew Reetz. The Audubon Society addresses the issue of long-range planning by taking direct ownership of land.
“My presumption is that if it isn’t a state or federal park, that I wouldn’t assume that there is a real guarantee of it staying in place,” said Reetz. “We can call it any number of things and we call it a sanctuary because it’s a name that we prefer. It isn’t a name that has any official designation, but it’s a sanctuary for wildlife habitat or a sanctuary for people to enjoy nature, but it is protected.”
The DeForest Planning and Zoning Commission, in their Sept. 28 meeting, revisited the village’s definition of a C-1 Conservancy District, forwarding recommended edits to the zoning code to the Village Board. In Windsor, officials are going through a similar process, according to Deputy Administrator and Director of Economic Development Jamie Rybarczyk.
“It can be somewhat broad in nature, but what we’ve been trying to do over the last few years is to better define that mapping-wise,” said Rybarczyk, explaining that this is an element under discussion for the village’s comprehensive plan.
The two primary conservancy areas that Windsor focuses on are the Token Creek Conservancy and the Windsor Crossing Conservancy Area. Both areas are managed through an ecological plan put together for the village by the consultancy Good Oak Ecological Services. For Token Creek the group works with the Token Creek Conservancy Committee and for Windsor Crossing it works with the Windsor Village Board.
Sooner the better
Although the most visibly passionate arguments are often made when projects are proposed, conservation and development experts agree that the best time to act to ensure land is set aside is well before a vote is before a board or committee, as Rupiper explained.
“Generally, the earlier you input into that process, the greater the chance you have of affecting the outcome,” said Rupiper. “For example, every community has to have a comprehensive plan and some of the elements of that is to identify key natural resource areas and identify areas for future growth, where the community wants to grow and what type of growth that would be.”
When sizable development plans come before a village board, many times residents respond saying that it seemed to “come out of nowhere” to be “rubber stamped” through to approval.
One of the goals of municipal comprehensive plans is to set guidelines and goals, so that board and committee members are not voting purely based on personal opinions and bias for or against a certain developer. In the background of the process, according to Rybarczyk, village staff are going over proposals, perhaps dozens of times, pointing out potential problem areas to be addressed.
There is a checklist of potential issues that is reviewed with a Development Review Team meeting, going over environmental sensitivity, wetlands, floodplains, environmental corridors, utilities and infrastructure and other considerations.
“In most cases when it gets to the planning commission, the developer is on its third or fourth or maybe even fifth version of the development to address all of the issues that staff had identified,” said Rybarczyk. “When it gets to the plan commission, staff’s main role is that if it meets all of our long-range planning and our comprehensive outdoor recreation plan, and our zoning ordinance, we are somewhat obligated to put forth a recommendation to the plan commission for either recommended approval or denial by the village board.”
Among the wetlands
At this point, still, the board can choose to accept or deny that recommendation, but it would be likely to be based on more political considerations than any issues in the village code or the long-range plan, according to Rybarczyk.
A critical consideration, specifically in the DeForest-Windsor area, is wetland delineation. Windsor, according to Rybarczyk, is seeing more so-called 100-year flood events and even 200 and 500-year flood events.
The Village of Windsor website’s Public Mapping Hub, including aerial photography of the village with highlights of recreational areas, floodplains, wetlands, and environmentally sensitive areas, has helped the process Rybarczyk said, making it clearer to potential developers what opportunities and limits there are in the village, though wetland delineation still requires on-the-ground analysis.
The Windsor Village Board approved a project earlier this year that would put storage units off Kenworth Drive, but groundbreaking has been set back at least two to three months. The project was contingent on a wetland delineation, which revealed more wetland than expected. The project is expected to go forward, but scaled back with fewer buildings.
Conversely, an analysis accompanying a proposal by Gebhardt Development of an apartment building with an adjacent “conservancy area,” as they described it, on Gray Road revealed wetlands to be less of an issue than originally supposed.
Property and ownership
Some of the most drastic changes to the landscape in the DeForest-Windsor area has come as area farmers retire and that land is put up for sale. As much as comprehensive plans and zoning may guide development in a municipality, they cannot force someone to keep a cornfield a cornfield forever.
Rupiper offered one of the major takeaways from his career, which also goes some way to explain strategy at the Audubon Society.
“From my perspective working with development over the years, and that whole process, certainly the person or entity that has the most control over a given piece of land is the landowner,” said Rupiper, “whether that landowner is someone who wants to preserve an area for the resources that are there or that person wants to develop that land within whatever the allowable restrictions are.”