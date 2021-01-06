Ripon College has announced its Dean's List for the fall 2020 semester, recognizing academic excellence, and it includes three students from the local area.

To qualify for the Dean's List at Ripon College, students must achieve a 3.40 grade point average or higher on a 4.00 scale and complete at least 12 credits of regular letter-graded work.

Local students named to the Dean's List include: Jacqueline Hanson, of Deforest, majoring in undeclared; Marcus Schnell, of Windsor, majoring in undeclared; and Kira Stark, of Morrisonville, majoring in undeclared.

For more information about Ripon College, visit ripon.edu.

Load comments