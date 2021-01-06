Ripon College has announced its Dean's List for the fall 2020 semester, recognizing academic excellence, and it includes three students from the local area.
To qualify for the Dean's List at Ripon College, students must achieve a 3.40 grade point average or higher on a 4.00 scale and complete at least 12 credits of regular letter-graded work.
Local students named to the Dean's List include: Jacqueline Hanson, of Deforest, majoring in undeclared; Marcus Schnell, of Windsor, majoring in undeclared; and Kira Stark, of Morrisonville, majoring in undeclared.
For more information about Ripon College, visit ripon.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.