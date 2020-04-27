Check our website www.deforestlibrary.org, Facebook, or Instagram for information.
• Children’s Story Hour – Monday, May 4 at 10 a.m. – Facebook live
• Time for Bed Storytime – Monday, May 4 at 7 p.m. – Facebook
• Qigong Class with Nancy Osley – Tuesday, May 5 at 9:30 a.m. – video on Facebook
• Teen Games – Tuesday, May 5 at 3:30 p.m. via Zoom. Contact raechs@deforestlibrary.org to receive a Zoom invitation
• Children’s Tiny Tot Time – Wednesday, May 6 at 10 a.m. – Facebook live
• Read to an Officer with a Twist – Wednesday, May 6 at 3:30 p.m. – Facebook
• Dragonwood Readers Book Club discuss Jane Eyre on Friday, May 8 at 9:30 a.m. via Zoom. Contact jhenze@deforestlibrary.org to receive a Zoom invitation
• Escape from the Library — Virtual Escape Room – Rumor has it that Brian the Mischievous Elf got himself locked in the DeForest Area Public Library. See if you can help him find his way out when you try our first virtual escape room. Visit our website anytime for a link to take you on this adventure.
Curbside Pickup Begins April 24!
We are pleased to announce that we will resume curbside pickup Friday, April 24. We will be adjusting hours and procedures as needed to meet the needs of our community and ensure the safety of our staff and patrons.
Requesting DAPL materials: Only DeForest Library materials are available for check out at this time. Please use LINKcat to place your holds when possible, but please feel free to contact library staff during business hours if you need additional assistance. You will be notified when your holds are available, at which time you can schedule your curbside or electronic locker pickup. Materials requested from other libraries are not available at this time.
LINKcat search tip for requesting DAPL materials: Use the filters on the left side of the results screen to refine your search to include only titles “Available on shelf” or “Owned by” the DeForest Library.
Library cards: You can apply for a DAPL library card through a link on our webpage.
Grab bags: We’re happy to choose fresh reading and viewing materials just for you! Go to https://www.deforestlibrary.org/grab-bag-request-form, complete the Grab Bag form, including your preferred format, theme, and pickup day and time, and we’ll get right to work.
Safety precautions: Library staff is taking additional safety precautions as it continues to serve the community. In accordance with best practices for handling library materials, we are quarantining returned items for a minimum of 72 hours to reduce the risk of passing along COVID-19 and other viruses. Patrons are encouraged to help stop the spread by washing hands before and after using public library materials and perhaps even sanitizing the materials before use.
Curbside pickup hours: 9:30 a.m. to 5:15 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Schedule curbside pickup by emailing DAPLholds@gmail.com or by calling 608-846-5482. Materials will be placed outside the Library Street entrance at your scheduled time.
Outside electronic lockers: A limited number of small electronic lockers are available for picking up materials outside of curbside pickup hours. Materials must Materials must be picked up within 24 hours of your requested time. Email DAPLholds@gmail.com or call 608-846-5482 to make pickup arrangements.
Due dates: Materials checked out before March 24 are currently due May 1. Materials checked out now will be due June 1 or the normal due date, whichever is later. Please log into your LINKcat account to verify your due dates. We will post updates as they are available.
Returns: DeForest Library materials may be returned at any time using the outdoor book returns. Large items, such as busy bags, bags of books, Launchpads, may be returned in the Library Street lobby during business hours. We encourage you to return your materials when you are finished with them so they may be made available for your neighbors. Your materials will be quarantined within the library for at least three (3) days after you return them; the materials will still be checked out to you during this period but will not accrue fines.
We’re continuing to offer an array of services and resources until we are able to reopen our doors:
Free online services and resources: The library offers a variety of online services and resources for free at www.deforestlibrary.org. For example, patrons can use their library card and pin numbers to download ebooks and audiobooks through Overdrive and Libby and stream videos and TV shows through Kanopy and Kanopy Kids. The website also features a page of resources specific to the COVID-19 pandemic, including information about unemployment and financial resources.
Online programs: Many of our programs have moved to Facebook, Instagram, Zoom, and email. Please check them out on our Facebook page (facebook.com/deforestlibrary) or our website (www.deforestlibrary.org).
Public Wi-Fi: The library’s public Wi-Fi is accessible outside the building. The signal is strongest on the Library Street side, near the Children’s Room.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.