The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance from the public in locating a missing couple from the Village of Windsor.
On Wednesday, July 7, a family member reported Bart and Krista Halderson were last seen on Thursday, July 1 at their home. They planned a trip to Langlade County in Wisconsin for the Fourth of July holiday and family has been unable to confirm if they arrived safely.
There is no vehicle associated with couple. Bart is 50 years old and Krista is 53 years old.
If anyone has information on the couple, please contact the Dane County Communications Center at 608-255-2345 ,or the Dane County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 608-284-6900.