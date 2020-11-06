DeForest Area High School senior Clare O’Connell recently participated in the 2020 Virtual WSMA High School State Honors Choir after auditioning and being accepted into the program this past spring.
Clare said the following about her experience: “I had so much fun and am so grateful to have had the opportunity to work with the incredibly accomplished director, talented students, and even some composers! Although it was disappointing that it was online, it gave us some really cool opportunities, like the Treble Ensemble working with composer Jim Papoulis to compose a short piece.“
If this was a typical year, the students would be performing at the Overture Center in Madison this past week. Instead, over the summer they spent hours learning and videotaping music with the guest conductors, and they submitted video performances to be compiled into video performances.
The WSMA State Honors Music Project is nationally recognized as one of the finest opportunities for young people. Regardless of a future college major, membership in the High School State Honors Music Project helps set students apart from other college applicants. Students selected for the WSMA High School State Honors Music Project participate in an intensive four day summer camp in June (virtual this year) and perform in Madison during late October as part of the Wisconsin State Music Conference. Membership provides you with one of the best musical and personal experiences of your life.
A compilation video featuring the virtual performances from all five ensembles, including the State Honors Band, premiered on Thursday, October 29 on YouTube.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.