Mathea Diedrich, of DeForest, was picked as a top Nordic-American photographer in the Sons of Norway Fifth District Scandinavian Photo contest.
Photographers from Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and Tennessee submitted their photos as excellent views of Nordic life. Diedrich’s winning photo will be featured in a playing card deck from Sons of Norway District 5.
Diedrich was a People’s Choice Award winner by having one of the top ten photographs picked in the contest. She talked about her picture on the Aug. 4th D5 Nordic News webcast. Diedrich also did a Nordic News presentation about her trip to folk high school in Norway during 2019-20. You can view her travelogue at: https://www.screencast.com/t/DYoadXAav2
Diedrich’s photo Pulpit rock rises 1,982 feet above Lysefjorden showed Preikestolen, a famous scene in Norway. In describing her photo, she wrote: “some in our group were so brave as to sit with their backs to the steep drop to the fjord, but one of my friends contented herself with just dangling her feet off the edge and enjoying the spectacular view.”
She is a member of Sons of Norway’s Idun lodge in Madison. Their members study Norwegian and Norwegian-American culture and heritage. To learn more, visit their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/idunlodgemadison/
You can view all 331 photos entered in the contest here:
http://www.sonsofnorway5.com/galleries/details/27-District-5-Scandinavian-Photo-Contest
You can order the Scandinavian Photo Contest playing cards here:
http://www.sonsofnorway5.com/financial/district_5_merchandise.php
