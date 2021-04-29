A DeForest neighborhood has been set aglow with hopes of fighting the most prevalent form of cancer among children and young adults under the age of 20.
Steve Stumbris has led residents of the Revere Pass in lighting their walkways with red lights to raise awareness of the battle against blood-borne cancer through the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
The effort was sparked by Stumbris’ nomination for the Man and Woman of the Year contest, organized by LLS. Stumbris was nominated to lead a fundraising team in a 10-week campaign with will run through the beginning of may. Part of Stumbris’ passion for the cause has come from knowing family friends whose infant daughter was diagnosed with blood cancer. The girl was also in the same daycare as Stumbris’ son.
“My son at that time was 2 or 3-years-old, and he says a prayer every night,” said Stumbris, “and he put Maddie into his prayers every night, so every night he would say a prayer for Baby Maddie, and she’s still in his prayers every night to this day.”
Stumbris, with his daughter, loaded up a wagon and went door-to-door to find participants to join the cause. In their subdivision, it is required that every house have some form of street lamp, and so with every new participant, he has handed out a red light bulb to light up outside their home, or as they call it, Light Revere Trail Red.
“There are 52 houses in that little subdivision, and by the first night there were probably 32 houses with their lights out and on,” said Stumbris.
Somes home didn’t have fixtures that would fit with the bulbs that Stumbris was distributing, so in lieu of changing their walkway light, some have brought lamps from inside to their front porch lit with a red bulb.
“People will drive through the community to get into the older part of Forrest Park, and they will see the lights on,” said Stumbris, “and another subdivision that is up on the hill behind the Hooper Development, Fox Hills up there, I’ve had people call me from up there because they can look down and see all our lights and that gives me a chance to talk to them about it.”
Stumbris set a goal of raising $100,000 among himself and his team of friends, family and colleagues, and he’s estimating that they may be about halfway there.
“I just felt honored to be nominated and I just agreed to help out and jump in,” said Stumbris. “It felt like I could put some energy into helping the cause and I just wanted to do whatever I could to help out.”
