Windsor deputies of the Dane County Sheriff's Office are hosting a free community fishing event that invites children to joint law enforcement to go fishing.
Cops 'n Bobbers, organized with support from the Wisconsin Conservation and Education Foundation, provides bait, supplies and fishing poles (for those who do not have one), to children 15 and under accompanied by an adult.
The deputies will be fishing at Token Creek Conservancy Ponds off Portage Road on Saturday, June 5, starting at 9 a.m. Those interested are encouraged to RSVP by email to kadie@windsorwi.gov by May 28 and mention if they will need to borrow a fishing pole during the event.
The program has become a regional event, with Dane County Sheriff's Office also fishing in Cambridge, while the Columbia County Sheriff's Office hosted their own event on Swan Lake between Portage and Pardeeville on May 12. Similarly, the Portage County Sheriff's Office is holding a Cops and Bobbers day in Stevens Point, also on June 5.