There will be winter sports in the DeForest Area School District.
On Monday, the school board unanimously approved an athletics plan to reinstate winter sports according to a draft put forth by Athletic Director Rick Henert at a special meeting.
“This plan, as impressive as it is, will only work if athletes follow it,” said Jeff Miller, a member of the school board.
Middle school sports will remain virtual.
With regard to high school athletics, Dane County Order #11 – having to do with COVID-19 guidelines – does not allow for competitions and games between teams in medium and high-risk sports. Wrestling and basketball are considered medium risk, so DeForest is pursuing options for a limited number of practices and competitions outside of Dane County specifically for those two sports.
The plan calls for nine games for both girls and boys basketball, along with three to four meets for wrestling and boys swimming, depending on logistics. Boys swimming is considered a low-risk sport. Options include going strictly with varsity competitions or varsity and junior varsity.
Henert said a deadline was coming up for finding games, which led to the special meeting. One of the key factors that contributed to a need to make a decision sooner, rather than later, according to Henert, is that athletes need to be ready for competition.
One sport that will not go on in DeForest is hockey. Henert said there were not enough players to field teams.
DeForest will continue to follow statewide orders and work with WIAA guidance and recommendations, as stipulated in the plan. Activity outside of the county will include medium-risk sports and activities. That’s different from the Dane County order, which allows low-risk activities.
Athletes will continue to wear masks in accordance with Dane County recommendations. Practice cohorts will continue, and DeForest will request there be no crowds or minimal crowds at competitions to dissuade families and fans from attending. That provision is meant to reduce the spread of coronavirus in the community.
District officials will work with its legal advisors and insurance company to complete any needed waivers of participation and transportation documents.
Lori Lubinski, a Madison attorney with Axley Brynelson, was impressed with the plan.
“It’s a presentation where I believe no stone has been left unturned,” said Lubinkski.
Lubinski said that in her opinion the plan is legally compliant with the Dane County Order #11. She noted that as long as the district doesn’t knowingly violate that order, the district should be in the clear.
Other aspects of the plan include provisions allowing coaches to help promote the use of the COVID hotline for questions and concerns
● Call/Contact when: Possible Close Contact, Self/Family Members awaiting testing, questions about symptoms ● Screener questions should help prompt when to contact as well
● Athletic Office will continue to follow up with schools after competition to ensure notification of any possible exposure/contact
● Athletic Director will work directly with opposing school admin on notification of any issues with our athletes that may affect their students.
Considerations for off-site facility use related to athletics were also included. They are:
● Safety
● COVID-19 protocols
● Cost to rent (Lodi $40/hr)
● Travel Costs
● Cleaning protocols (Lodi and JAG have policies)
● Access to first aid supplies and AED
● Proximity to medical services
● Restroom access
● Parking
● Distance
Options include Lodi Sport and Just-A-Game Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells, plus a private warehouse in Arlington specially for the wrestling program.
Team plans for boys and girls basketball and wrestling have been set up.
Also included in the plan was a survey of Badger Conference athletics – eight schools, outside of Dane County – related to COVID. A total of 2,623 student-athletes participated, with 24 student-athletes having been diagnosed COVID-19 positive during the season.
The total number of student-athlete infections that were traced back to team activities – practices or events – was two, with 180 identified as “close contacts” during the season. Those “close contacts” traced back to team activities were 52. Six coaches were diagnosed with COVID-19 during the season, with none of their infections traced back to team activities and 12 identified as “close contacts” during the season and two connected back to team activities.
Of the eight schools surveyed, four did not allow spectators. The other four allowed a limited amount.
Prior to the board’s discussion of the matter, a number of parents, coaches and student-athletes spoke in favor of starting sports up again.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.