A number of students from DeForest and Windsor completed degree requirements at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in May.
The 110th annual spring commencement was held virtually in May due to health and safety risks of COVID-19 and graduates will be invited back to participate in a future in-person ceremony.
Those from DeForest included: Jared Endres, Bachelor of Science, Communication Studies Major: Organizational and Professional Communication Emphasis; McKenna Falbo, Bachelor of Science, Early Childhood through Middle Childhood Education Major; Sarah Stewart, Bachelor of Science, Psychology Major; CASSH Program Option; and Anna Langdon, Bachelor of Arts, Economics Major, Honors.
Windsor's Abigail Strohfeldt, Bachelor of Science, Management Major, Honors, also graduated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.