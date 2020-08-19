A number of students from DeForest and Windsor completed degree requirements at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in May.

The 110th annual spring commencement was held virtually in May due to health and safety risks of COVID-19 and graduates will be invited back to participate in a future in-person ceremony.

Those from DeForest included: Jared Endres, Bachelor of Science, Communication Studies Major: Organizational and Professional Communication Emphasis; McKenna Falbo, Bachelor of Science, Early Childhood through Middle Childhood Education Major; Sarah Stewart, Bachelor of Science, Psychology Major; CASSH Program Option; and Anna Langdon, Bachelor of Arts, Economics Major, Honors.

Windsor's Abigail Strohfeldt, Bachelor of Science, Management Major, Honors, also graduated.

Load comments