Dane County deputies "suspect at least one" person has been injured as a result of gunshots fired near Club Bristol early Sunday, Nov. 14, in the Town of Bristol.
Lt. Kelly Splinter from the Dane County Sheriff's Department said at 12:20 a.m., deputies , responded to a report of unknown individuals exchanging gun fire in the parking lot of the Club Bristol, 7653 Hwy. N. in the Town of Bristol.
Splinter said responding deputies were assisted by officers from Sun Prairie Police Department, Madison Police Department, Columbia County Sheriff’s Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol.
Initial reports were that prior to the shots being fired, there had been a large gathering of people, Splinter said, and many vehicles were reported leaving the area.
Deputies found numerous shell casings in the parking lot.
Splinter said the shots fired incident remains an ongoing investigation, and no suspects are currently in custody. After issuing an initial release saying there had been no reports of anyone having been injured, Splinter issued a second release stating, "At this time, we suspect there is at least one unknown person injured."
The strip club voluntarily closed for 10 days in March after three shootings occurred near the club in slightly more than a week.
Club Bristol's owners agreed to find a new location and increase security measures as part of an agreement with the Town of Bristol to avoid revocation the club’s liquor license. The owners have two years to find a new location.
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate this incident. Individuals with potential information are encouraged to contact the Dane County Communications Center non-emergency line at 608-255-2345, or the Dane County Sheriff’s Office Tips Line at 608-284-6900.