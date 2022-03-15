While Spring doesn't officially arrive until this coming Sunday at 10:33 a.m., the signs that Spring has indeed arrived early--as predicted by Booky, the library's prognosticating Badger)-- abound. Robins that were appearing only in pairs or foursomes a couple of weeks ago are now flocked up in trees looking for berries while waiting for the warm weather and melting snow to bring earthworms to the surface. We have shifted to Daylight Savings Time which works great for me. My cats during the Standard Time portion of the year are trying to roust me out of bed anytime after 3 a.m. although I can usually "simmer" for a while (as my grandmother used to call that state of not being quite awake nor really asleep). Now I'm getting to sleep, actually sleep, until past 4 a.m. and I get to go to bed an hour "early". You can see how Daylight Savings Time works well for me. Along with the robins and other birds as harbingers of Spring, we also have motorcycles. I have spotted more than 12 over this past weekend alone. Our final indicator -- aside from the April like warmth we are having this week-- is that we are into the final basketball tournaments of the month. One news channel is calling for the possibility of a winter storm on Thursday night. I guess we'll have to wait and see if the Badgers have to slog their way through snow to get to their NCAA game in Milwaukee on Friday night. All the signs are pointing towards Spring having arrived. Oh, yeah. The Spring book titles are also arriving some of which are listed below. Enjoy!
New Arrivals
Non-Fiction
“To Boldly Grow: Finding Joy , Adventure, and Dinner in Your Own Backyard” by Tamar Haspel. In this part memoir, part how-to guide, a self-proclaimed “crappy gardener” goes from cluelessness to competence by using “first-hand food” as her guiding principle, learning to scrounge dinner from the landscape around her and changing the way we think about our food – and ourselves.
“The Bald Eagle: The Improbable Journey of America’s Bird” by Jack Davis. Featuring stories of Founding Fathers, rapacious hunters, heroic bird rescuers and the lives of bald eagles themselves, the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of “The Gulf” presents a sweeping cultural and natural history of the bald eagle in America, demonstrating how this bird’s wondrous journey may provide inspiration today.
“Burning Questions: Essays and Occasional Pieces, 2004-20021” by Margaret Atwood. This collection of essays from the legendary author of The Handmaid’s Tale reflects on questions that have emerged in the last two decades amid the financial crash, the rise of Trump and the COVID pandemic
“How to Take Over the World: Practical Schemes and Scientific Solutions for the Aspiring Supervillain” by Ryan North. Drawing on known science and real-world technologies, a bestselling author and award-winning comics writer presents a tongue-in-cheek guide for would-be supervillains, with tips on finding the perfect secret base, controlling the weather and never dying
“Unlocking the Keto Code: The Revolutionary New Science of Keto That Offers More Benefits Without Deprivation (The Plant Paradox)” by Steven Gundry. The “New York Times” bestselling author of the Plant Paradox series, diving into the most recent studies on the topic, offering readers a new, sustainable way to “do keto” with less restrictions and more options for sustainable health.
“Imaginable: How to See the future Coming and Feel Ready for Anything—even Things That Seem Impossible Today” by Jane McGonigal. A world-renowned future forecaster and game designer teaches us to envision the future before it arrives—and gives us the tools to help shape the world we want to live in
Fiction
“Memory’s Legion: The Complete Expanse Story Collection” by James Corey. Collects, for the first time, the short fiction of the “New York Times” bestselling “Expanse” series, including a brand-new novella.
“Tell Me an Ending” by Jo Harkin. An emotionally closed-off psychologist at a memory removal clinic in London, Noor insinuates herself in the lives of four troubled individuals grappling with the question of what to remember – and what they hoped to forget forever.
“The Thousand Eyes, No. 2 (The Serpent Gates)” by A.K. Larkwood. In this sequel to the stunning debut fantasy, “The Unspoken Name”, Csorwe and her mage-girlfriend make a happy, quiet life until fragments of an angry goddess awaken throughout the worlds of the Echo Maze, causing Csorwe to team up with Tai and Shuthmili to defeat an ancient enemy.
“One Italian Summer” by Rebecca Serle. Still reeling from her mother’s death, Carol embarks on their mother-daughter trip to Positano, Italy, alone, where she encounters her mother in the flesh at 30 years old and must reconcile the mother who knew everything with this young woman who does not yet have a clue.
“Recitatif” by Toni Morrison. In this 1983 short story about race and the relationships that shape us through life, Twyla and Roberta, friends since childhood who are seemingly at opposite ends of every problem as they grow older, cannot deny the deep bond their shared experience has forged between them.
“Fear Thy Neighbor” by Fern Michaels. Allison Marshall believes she's found the ideal place to settle down on Palmetto Island, but soon discovers that the locals have a secret, and once she discovers what it is, she must either stay and join them or risk escaping.
“The Lightning Rod” by Brad Meltzer. Mortician “Zig” Zigarowski, while working on the body of a successful military man, discovers something he was never meant to see, and, to get the answers he needs, sets out to find military artist Nola Brown – a search that reveals one of the U.S. government’s most intensely guarded secrets.
“The Match” by Harlan Coben. When a DNA match on an online ancestry database leads him to a second cousin who disappears as quickly as he resurfaces after an epic fall from grace, WIlde must figure out if his cousin is linked to a cunning conspiracy involving a ruthless killer.
If you would care to reserve any of these titles, give us a call at 846-5482 and have your library card handy! The library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Can’t make it in when we’re open? Call and ask about our electronic locker system.