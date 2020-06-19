CALENDAR
The DeForest Area Public Library will now open at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m. for one hour and 45 minutes, followed by 15 minutes of sanitizing before reopening. The library will close at 5 p.m. Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times.
No appointments will be necessary. A new A.I. SafeSpace counter will track how many patrons are in the building to help the Library follow Phase Two of Forward Dane regulations. TV monitors in the lobby will show the current occupancy.
Curbside pickup will continue to be offered. The book drops are also open for returns. See the website for details at www.deforestlibrary.org
• Memoir Writers Group – Thursday, June 25 via email
• Dewey Stitchers Knit/Crochet/Fiber Arts Group – Thursday, June 25 at 6 p.m. via Zoom
• Summer Online Story Hour – June 25 at 10 a.m. via Facebook
• Teen Games – Monday, June 29 at 3 p.m. via Zoom
• Time for Bed Story Time – Monday, June 29 at 7 p.m. via Facebook
• Qigong Class with Nancy Osley – Tuesday, June 30 at 9:30 a.m. – video on Facebook
• Concert at the Rocks with Mark Hayward, Yo-Yo Guy – Tuesday, June 30 at 1 p.m.
• Email jhenze@deforestlibrary.org to receive an invitation to Zoom events.
