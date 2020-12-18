Melissa M Goldade, DeForest, Master of Science in Geography, is one of more than 5,600 graduates from the University of Kansas this spring and summer that have been announced by the University Registrar. Fall graduates will be announced in early 2021.

Many spring and summer 2020 graduates celebrated their accomplishments as part of the virtual 2020 Commencement. The university also plans to hold an in-person Commencement event in May 2021 for the Class of 2020. A complete list of spring graduates is available here. A complete list of summer graduates is available here. 

Load comments