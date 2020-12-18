Melissa M Goldade, DeForest, Master of Science in Geography, is one of more than 5,600 graduates from the University of Kansas this spring and summer that have been announced by the University Registrar. Fall graduates will be announced in early 2021.
Many spring and summer 2020 graduates celebrated their accomplishments as part of the virtual 2020 Commencement. The university also plans to hold an in-person Commencement event in May 2021 for the Class of 2020. A complete list of spring graduates is available here. A complete list of summer graduates is available here.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.