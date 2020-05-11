• The Magic of Monarchs – Thursday, May 14 via Facebook – Join us on our Library Facebook page for a fun learning experience through a special series of short videos. Author Bev Davis will read from her book, Winging It: A Monarch Love Story. Meet Lois Lehmann, our local monarch enthusiast, and learn about how you can be a citizen scientist and report monarch activity. Join Louise Valdovinos on her patio for and learn how to make seedling pots from newspaper.
• Memoir Writers – Thursday, May 14 at 1 p.m.
• Drive-By Parade – Friday, May 15 from 4-4:30 p.m. – Beep, honk, yell, cheer, wave! Decorate your car! Show us your favorite book! The Library Staff and our Read-to-an-Officer friends from the DeForest Police Department will be curbside on Library Street saying hello to you!
• Summer Reading Program Kick-off Event – Pirate and Princess Party – Saturday, May 16 at 10 a.m. via Zoom. Registration required.
• Children’s Story Hour – Monday, May 18 at 10 a.m. – Facebook live
• Time for Bed Storytime – Monday, May 18 at 7 p.m. – Facebook
• Badger Book Club – Monday, May 18 at noon – Discuss Anne of Green Gables with us via Zoom. Contact jhenze@deforestlibrary.org to receive a Zoom invitation.
• Qigong Class with Nancy Osley – Tuesday, May 19 at 9:30 a.m. – video on Facebook
• Build It Club with Ms. Emily – Tuesday, May 19 at 4 p.m. – Contact emilyh@deforestlibrary.org to receive a Zoom invitation.
• Teen Games – Tuesday, May 19 at 3:30 p.m. via Zoom. Contact raechs@deforestlibrary.org to receive a Zoom invitation
• Need to Read Book Chat – Tuesday, May 19 at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom – Join other book lovers to talk about your favorite books, and maybe those you didn’t like! To receive a Zoom invitation, contact jhenze@deforestlibrary.org.
• Children’s Tiny Tot Time – Wednesday, May 20 at 10 a.m. – Facebook live
• The Hershey Chocolate Company presented by Historian Laura F. Keyes – Wednesday, May 20 at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. Contact jhenze@deforestlibrary.org to receive a Zoom invitation. Join us to hear the “behind the scenes” story of Milton Hershey’s beloved American company.
• Escape from the Library - Virtual Escape Room – Rumor has it that Brian the Mischievous Elf got himself locked in the DeForest Area Public Library. See if you can help him find his way out when you try our first virtual escape room. Visit our website anytime for a link to take you on this adventure.
LIBRARY UPDATE
• Curbside pickup is now available. Only DeForest Library materials are available for check out at this time. Use LINKcat to place your holds when possible or contact library staff during business hours if you need additional assistance. You will be notified when your holds are available, at which time you can schedule your curbside or electronic locker pickup. Curbside pickup hours are 9:30 am to 5:15 pm, Monday through Saturday.
• Due dates: Due dates for all materials checked out before April 24 have been extended to June 1, 2020.
• Apply for a DAPL library card through a link on our webpage.
• Request a grab bag of fresh reading and viewing materials. Find a grab bag request form on our website, which includes your preferred format, theme, and pickup day and time,
• In accordance with best practices for handling library materials, we are quarantining returned items for a minimum of 72 hours to reduce the risk of passing along COVID-19 and other viruses. Patrons are encouraged to help stop the spread by washing hands before and after using public library materials and perhaps even sanitizing the materials before use.
• DeForest Library materials may be returned at any time using the outdoor book drops.
• Visit our website, www.deforestlibrary.org for information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.