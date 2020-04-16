With facilities closed and students staying at home due to the spread of COVID-19, DeForest Area School District staff have been working on grading guidelines for its virtual learning classroom.
“We think we’re doing something that protects kids from being too negatively impacted by the current learning system, but still engaging them and having the same standards,” said Superintendent Eric Runez, in a report to the school board on Monday, April 13.
Runez and Director of Instruction Rebecca Toetz sent out a letter Wednesday, April 15, to parents detailing how grading will be conducted for all levels.
For those students at the kindergarten through fourth grade level, in lieu of grades, feedback will be given on particular assignments within the virtual learning platforms. A comment will be included in report cards on how engaged students were in the virtual learning program.
For middle schoolers (grades 5-8) and high school students, their third quarter grades will act as a starting point.
At the middle school level, students will be given their third quarter grades based on what they were before the district began virtual learning. They will retain that grade unless they do the necessary work to improve it, based on teacher expectations. If a student chooses not to improve the grade, the third quarter grade will stand as the final grade for the semester.
In the meantime, teachers will continue with instruction and providing academic feedback to students in Google Classroom.
Every three weeks, core content teachers will provide grade marks in the district’s Skyward record-keeping system, labeling them as “no count” for parents and guardians to view. That means the grade entry will not calculate automatically into the semester grade. By checking these Skyward grades and reviewing their child’s Google Classroom, parents can see if their child is maintaining or improving their grade.
In allied arts classes, teachers will provide grade marks in the behavior grades area, because such classes “are choice-based for students in virtual learning,” according to the letter from Runez and Toetz.
For high schoolers, students grades for the second semester will be the same as their third quarter grade before the district went virtual. However, grades can be changed if students do the necessary work by May 1 to improve them. Runez said the window allowing students to turn in assignments had been extended.
A grade reduction can occur, however, if a student fails the fourth quarter engagement/behavior grade. Should that happen, the semester grade will drop no more than one full grade from the third quarter grade.
Fourth quarter behavior grades are going to be handed out to encourage students to remain engaged in learning through the end of the school year in their virtual classrooms.
Runez said school officials looked at all possible options, including pass-fail. The pass-fail option was abandoned because some colleges may not accept such grades.
Toetz said building principals and teacher leaders were involved in the planning. “We were thinking from an equity lens.”
Making sure all students had devices and equal access to the internet was important in ensuring strict attendance.
Teachers were made aware of the grading guidelines late in the week of April 6. They are putting together criteria for measuring student engagement, according to Toetz.
“We want to be mindful of forgiveness and grace,” said Toetz.
Runez said teachers and principals are monitoring grades every day. For those students who’ve experienced tragedy of late, especially from COVID-19, Runez said, “We want to get rid of as many barriers as possible and have safety nets in place to catch them.”
School Board Vice President Steve Tenpas asked if officials were pleased with the level of engagement from students during virtual learning.
Toetz said, “We’ve been shocked actually and pleasantly pleased.”
Tenpas said that while on walks through his neighborhood, the feedback he’s heard about the district’s virtual learning program has been good.
Toetz also explained that teachers might use some of the things they’ve used during the virtual learning period when they get back to the brick-and-mortar school.
One area school officials are keeping an eye on is special education. Sara Totten, director of student services, said high school special education students have had the most difficulty in hooking into virtual learning. Officials have been tracking minutes for special education students. Totten also said the goal is to be responsive to families of special education students, to keep in touch with them and work with them on any issues they might have.
