Colonial Club needs pumpkin for 50th anniversary celebration

As part of its 50th anniversary celebration, Colonial Club of Sun Prairie is asking for carved jack-o-lanterns to be donated for a pumpkin patch display on its front lawn during Halloween weekend.
Laura Jennings, Director of Activities & Acting Volunteer/Special Events Coordinator said this is a perfect opportunity for parents and grandparents to spend some time with their kids and grandkids.
“After a year of being distanced from loved ones, we hope a trip to the pumpkin farm is in the cards for families,” Jennings said. “We would love it if people could pick up an extra pumpkin, carve a design and bring it to us beginning Oct. 29.”
Staff and volunteers will create a festive fall display that will serve as a back drop for the Club’s 50th anniversary grand re-opening ribbon cutting ceremony on Sunday, Oct. 31 at 3 p.m.
If your family would like to contribute, please call 837-4611 to register and receive further information about dropping off pumpkins or send a note via email at info@colonialclub.org.