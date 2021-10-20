Colonial Club needs pumpkin for 50th anniversary celebration

The Colonial Club is calling all pumpkin carvers to bring their creations for the club's 50th anniversary celebration.

 Getty Images

As part of its 50th anniversary celebration, Colonial Club of Sun Prairie is asking for carved jack-o-lanterns to be donated for a pumpkin patch display on its front lawn during Halloween weekend.

Laura Jennings, Director of Activities & Acting Volunteer/Special Events Coordinator said this is a perfect opportunity for parents and grandparents to spend some time with their kids and grandkids.

“After a year of being distanced from loved ones, we hope a trip to the pumpkin farm is in the cards for families,” Jennings said. “We would love it if people could pick up an extra pumpkin, carve a design and bring it to us beginning Oct. 29.”

Staff and volunteers will create a festive fall display that will serve as a back drop for the Club’s 50th anniversary grand re-opening ribbon cutting ceremony on Sunday, Oct. 31 at 3 p.m.

If your family would like to contribute, please call 837-4611 to register and receive further information about dropping off pumpkins or send a note via email at info@colonialclub.org.

Recommended for you