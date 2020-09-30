Kira Stark, class of 2024, from Morrisonville, was involved in the production of "Spoon River" presented at Ripon College with a prelude performed by the Symphonic Wind Ensemble.
Stark, majoring in undeclared, played in the band on clarinet during the performances on Sept. 24, 25, 26, and 27. The parents of Stark are Darren and Heather Stark, of Morrisonville.
A taped performance of the show is available at ripon.edu/spoonriver.
Each performance was preceded with a pre-show concert of Percy Grainger's "Spoon River."
Professor of Theatre Kenneth Hill created a new theatrical adaptation of Edgar Lee Masters' ground-breaking book of poetry, "Spoon River Anthology." Masters' book is set in a rural Midwestern cemetery where the former residents of Spoon River tell the story of their lives and deaths. Hill's version brings these stories to life and adds to the stories with American folk music.
Hill was the director, Associate Professor of Theatre John Dalziel was the technical director and designer of lights and sound, Visiting Professor of Theatre Susan McDaniel Hill was the costume designer, and Assistant Professor of Music Erin Bryan was the musical director.
For more information about Ripon College, visit ripon.edu.
