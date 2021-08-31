The Dane County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a woman found in a vehicle in the Town of Bristol last Thursday.
Dane County Sheriff's Deputies and Sun Prairie police were dispatched to the 1700 block of Columbus Street at around 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 26 following a report a deceased individual in a vehicle at the apparent scene of a crash.
The vehicle was found in a soybean field in the Town of Bristol. The driver, Valorie McCreath, 71, who had been reported missing from Rockton, Illinois two days earlier. McCreath had not been wearing a seatbelt, according to investigators, and appeared to have died of injuries sustained during the crash.