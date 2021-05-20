Public Memorial Day ceremonies will return to DeForest’s Veterans Memorial Park, but as has become tradition, it will be a little different this year.
Jeff Unger, American Legion member and a founder of the DeForest Veterans Memorial Foundation, is looking forward to a ceremony that will be solemn, but also educational with an addition to the park’s memorial features.
When the park was designed in 2002, it included space for granite memorials for each of the branches and eras of Wisconsin’s military service. The 1909 Army cannon represents service in World War I, the Coast Guard buoy retired, from use in northern Lake Michigan was manufactured after the end of World War II, while the cast statue is modeled from a Madison-based Marine in the 24th Golf Company in the Iraq War, the Air Force’s F-16 is painted to represent current service of the Wisconsin Air National Guard, and a six-foot replica of the U.S.S. Wisconsin will be installed to show Naval service in the Gulf War.
“We had to get creative and think, ‘What era are we looking for? What would be a great historic educational piece?,’” said Unger, describing the process of selecting the piece. “And because of the success of the history of the U.S.S. Wisconsin, it’s namesake, and who knows how many Wisconsin veterans served aboard that ship.”
The battleship U.S.S. Wisconsin was built in the Philadelphia Navy Yard, completed in April 1944.
During World War II, the ship served in the South Pacific and Japan. The ship was decommissioned after the war, then recommissioned for the Korean War.
The ship was out of use between 1958 and 1988, and was then recommissioned for use in the Persian Gulf War. In 1991, the ship was finally permanently decommissioned and now serves as a museum in Norfolk, Virginia.
Last year, public Memorial Day ceremonies were cancelled as many stayed in through the strictest period of quarantine through the COVID-19 pandemic. The day was still marked as thousands of Americans with horns stepped out their front doors to to perform “Taps Across America,” and groups like the American Legion carried on their duties in smaller private remembrances, according to commander of DeForest’s Olson-Grinde Post 348, Richard Snortum.
“We do a three-gun volley and play Taps afterward as part of the Memorial Day Service,” said Snortum who also leads the Legion’s Honor Guard. “Last year we had a detail up there and we just did our volley and played Taps and then we read off the names of the Post members that had passed in the past year.”
In many places Memorial Day ceremonies are organized and staged as something like the same event from year to year. Unger has set a goal of varying each time, with new educational elements, which has not gone unappreciated.
“Jeff and the organization he represents does an excellent job of educating those that choose to attend that ceremony,” said Snortum. “And I know that when I was a kid in Southwest Minnesota, that on Memorial Day there would be a parade and after the parade everybody went out to the cemetery and then you listen to all these old people talk on and on, and then the ceremony is over.”
This year’s program will focus on Wisconsin service members in the Persian Gulf War according to Unger, a conflict between a coalition of 35 nations including the United States, agains the nation of Iraq, from mid-January through February 1991, sparked by the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait in 1990.
“The theme will be the 30th anniversary of the Gulf War and the 10 Wisconsin veterans who lost their lives in the Gulf War,” said Unger, “We will be planting flags for each of the 10, their names will be read, and stories will be read, and then someone will present our flag.”
For many, the meaning of Memorial Day does not go far beyond the start of summer and a three-day weekend, but its very specific meaning is harder to convey, a challenge for groups like the Veterans Memorial Foundation and the American Legion.
As a member of the U.S. Army from May 1967 to 1971, Snortum also served in honor guard for funerals of men who didn’t make it home from Vietnam. A moving and impacting experience “that sticks with you,” according to Snortum.
“They didn’t necessarily go to war saying, ‘I’m going to be a hero’ and ‘I’m going to die for freedom,’ and all this other stuff,” said Snortum, “they were called upon and they went and they were the unfortunate ones who didn’t get to come home. It’s hard to get that into just a few words.”
This year’s Memorial Day ceremony is scheduled for 11:45 a.m. in Veterans Memorial Park and expected to end at about 12:30 p.m.