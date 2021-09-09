When Kelsey Sweet arrived home from a year-long Army deployment she was welcomed by family, friends and dogs, but she was also facing a transition to civilian life in a changed world.
Since then, the 27-year-old Army National Guard Engineer has returned to civilian work, entered the realm of local politics, and committed to helping find ways to ease that difficult and often hazardous transition for other veterans.
Sweet, then Kelsey Gilkison, graduated from New Richmond High School in 2012, on the Wisconsin edge of the Greater Twin Cities area. In 2013, while going to school at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, Sweet enlisted with the Army National Guard as an engineer.
A catch that came with becoming a technical engineer was that Sweet would have to miss a semester of school while she went to Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri for six months of engineering school.
Veterans in transition
Once she was back in River Falls, Sweet studied psychology, particularly latching onto the study of industrial and organizational psychology. Though when not occupied with academics, Sweet kept involved with local veterans and service members as an ROTC working for the campus veterans assistance office and through the student Veterans Club, which lobbied for expansion of the campus Veterans Office.
Her involvement started with a referral from a friend to look into a work study job helping in the Veterans Office, which grew from there.
“I got to be more involved in helping with the money aspect,” said Sweet. “There is a lot of veteran homelessness--it is tight with money--they are just getting out of the service, and in some part I could help with that, and doing fundraising as well to help with the Veterans’ Club.”
A common assumption, that Sweet describes as a stereotype, is that following military service students no longer have to worry about money. The details of how transition happens, she explained, are more complicated.
“In active duty they make a good chunk of money at first, but I think that where the disconnect is, is that they don’t get the program for transitioning from active duty to civilian,” said Sweet, “like with the Guard or Reserves, it is a work in progress would be the best way to put it.”
The procedures for transitioning from deployment for a full year to returning home are generally geared toward active duty service member, which often does not apply for Reserve and Guard members.
“We see a lot of our group struggle since being back home--in any way--financially, mentally, physically, just trying to get our health care covered by the VA,” said Sweet. “There’s just a disconnect there. So that, and going from active duty to civilian, it’s hard.”
The best comparison Sweet could think of was like when a high school graduate goes to a large university without any outside support. Whereas many of the most important things were formerly covered by solid routine and prepared meals, those basics are suddenly a problem to be solved with an entirely new day-to-day system.
There is also the massive stack of documents that service members must complete, on a deadline, in order to receive their benefits. For the National Guard, it is 180 days.
“You get free healthcare for five years if you submit the forms to the VA and they have to accept it,” said Sweet. “But there is also injury and disability stuff that has to be documented, and then you do all your out-processing and all your general human resources and financial things like that.”
Although documents and reports are all presumed to be saved and logged into databases, there is an assumption that something will get lost, and if so, those service members need to provide the receipts to ensure they receive benefits.
“Everyone learns that in the Army, you have your ‘I Love Me Book’ for your documents and papers,” said Sweet, “because something will get lost and then you’re going to need it.”
Building in the desert
After graduating with a psychology degree in 2017, Sweet moved to DeForest with her girlfriend-now wife, where both worked and also pursued graduate degrees. An aspect of taking on psychology as an area of study is that much of the demand for work specific to the field requires minimum qualifications of a masters or doctorate degree.
Sweet worked full time in DeForest while also studying for a master’s degree in organizational leadership through Edgewood College with a thesis project looking at the process of bringing National Guard members into civilian life.
Again, studies were interrupted as Sweet was deployed for a year-long stint in the Middle East in 2019. And like many young service members, she left as a newlywed.
“When we found out about deployment in June, we were already planning on getting married, but they help to pay your mortgage and for your dependents to help support them when you’re gone,” said Sweet. “So instead of waiting another year, we just moved it up. So we planned it for two months, had it, and then two months later left.”
While Sweet was away, COVID-19 moved in, making the difficulties of separation still harder.
In Kuwait Sweet was part of engineering and construction projects on a JSOC (Joint Special Operations Command) base, where she was involved in steps throughout the process from surveying and preparing building sites, to electrical work of which she was less of a fan, to carpentry, which was “a lot of fun” with skill for projects back home, and operating one of the Army’s prefabricated construction machines.
“You take these giant metal coils of steel and you feed them into the machine and the machine bends it and it punches out holes based on where you need them and basically spits out a two-by-four,” said Sweet.
After designing a building, specifications can be put into the computer and the two-by-fours are ready in the next three to four hours, with everything fitting together in short order. It was a new machine to the Army with Sweet being one of a small number of engineers thoroughly trained to use it at the time.
Back in the United States people were learning how to do work from home and getting trained in Zoom. On the base, depending on what was happening, days might fly by with activity as a distraction, but at home that was less an option.
“I think it’s significantly harder for the families,” said Sweet, explaining that her wife was home 24 hours a day while she did schoolwork. “She didn’t have school or her classmates to keep her mind off of things. I was okay, because I had a routine and we didn’t really have [Internet] service where we were at.”
One advantage they has was that due to the impossibility of work during the extreme midday heat of Kuwait, Sweet would work third shift, meaning she was up at about the same time as her wife and they were able to talk more.
Global affairs to local concerns
At the end of her deployment Sweet returned to DeForest with the common question of what to do next. While working and returning to her masters program, Sweet also entered local politics, running for on open seat on the DeForest Village Board.
Despite not winning a seat in the April election, Sweet came away with a positive view of the experience, having the opportunity to meet neighbors that she wouldn’t have otherwise and getting more intimately familiar with local issues of land management and development.
Sweet intends on staying enlisted up through the 20-year mark, which means that the possibility of another deployment is always out on the horizon. However it is not likely to be soon, given the recency of her last deployment and that her MOS, or Military Occupational Specialty, is less likely to line up with current missions as Sweet explained. In the early 2000s engineers and surveyors were in much higher demand as new bases and construction projects were underway in Afghanistan and the Middle East.
Her more immediate priorities surround her family and a thesis project looking for ways to make the return home easier for future veterans.
“I would love to be able to figure out how to get it published,” said Sweet, “and then somehow make its way to the VA and actually create a training program at some point. I’m not sure, but that’s my hope.”