Two DeForest students graduated from Marquette University in Milwaukee this past spring.
The two are Rebecca Gasper, Master’s, Business Administration, and Sara Link, Doctor of Dental Surgery, Dentistry.
2,236 students graduated from Marquette in May. Marquette University is a Catholic, Jesuit university that draws its more than 11,500 students from all 50 states and more than 84 different countries. Marquette is ranked in the top 10 nationally for job placement.
