Timothy A Riddle, 43, from DeForest was arrested Saturday, July 25, by the Wisconsin State Patrol DeForest Post for allegedly operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 7th offense.
On Saturday, July 25, around 11:11 p.m., a driving complaint reported a gray Ford Escape that was unable to maintain it’s lane, with near crashes, along Interstate 94 near Cottage Grove. A trooper located the vehicle on Hahn Road and initiated a traffic stop.
The driver stopped the car, fled on foot and was caught shortly after running. An investigation found the driver to be impaired. An evidentiary blood draw was completed and the driver was turned over to the Dane County Jail. Charges include OWI 7th, resisting/obstructing an officer, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, possess open intoxicant in motor vehicle, and deviating from designated lane.
