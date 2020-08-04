Several students from the area qualified for the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Dean’s List and Honor Roll in spring 2020 across all three campuses in Oshkosh, Fond du Lac and Fox Cities.
To qualify, a student must have been enrolled in a minimum of 12 credits. Pass/Fail classes and classes graded as PC, PO or NC (spring 2020 special grading options) do not count toward the 12-credit minimum. The term GPA requirement for University Honor Roll is 3.3; the term GPA requirement for Dean’s List is 3.75.
DeForest: Madelyn Markart, senior, Dean’s List; Nicole Fay, junior, Dean’s List; Elizabeth Hanson, senior, Dean’s List; Jenna Hawk, senior, Dean’s List; Madeline Hilmershausen, Sophomore, Honor Roll; Coral Jerez-Makely, Freshman, Dean’s List; Carson McCann, Senior, Dean’s List; Brady Michaels, Junior, Honor Roll; Emily Miller, Senior, Honor Roll; Autumn Moulton, Senior, Honor Roll; Benjamin Stremer, Junior, Dean’s List; Chris Velasco, Sophomore, Dean’s List; Jennifer Velsor, Senior, Honor Roll; Nacha Vue, Sophomore, Honor Roll; and Taylor Wentz, Sophomore, Honor Roll.
Rio: Jesse Gruss, Sophomore, Honor Roll.
Windsor: Elissar Alhaj Kadour, Freshman, Dean’s List; Kelsy Capstran, Freshman, Honor Roll; and Jared Larson, Freshman, Dean’s list.
