Samuel Neuman of DeForest is one of four University of Wisconsin–Madison students have been named winners of 2022 Barry Goldwater Scholarships, one of the most prestigious awards in the U.S. for undergraduates studying the sciences.
The other UW–Madison winners are sophomore Lucy Steffes and juniors Sarah Fahlberg, and Elias Kemna.
“Regardless of where I’ll be in 20 years, I do know that I’d like to be working on understanding and treating neurodegenerative diseases,” Neuman said. “I love the complexity of the diseases and the challenge in accounting for all the factors and diatheses compounded over a life that contribute to a pathology (and the other pathways that lead to early onset types of degeneration).”
“Anyone who knows someone suffering from Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Huntington’s or any neurodegenerative disorder can understand how debilitating it is,” Neuman said. “I’ve cultured the cells, I’ve assisted in surgeries, I’ve spent long nights looking down the microscope wondering how we can make up for lost neurons and lost time. I’ve sacrificed a lot, but what always brings me back is the hope that I’ll help find a small piece of the puzzle.
“What makes us human- missing a loved one when they’re far, worrying about the future, recognizing a face you haven’t seen in years- is the result of billions and billions of neurons working together in a scale and manner not seen in any other species. In my opinion, the human brain is the most beautiful thing in nature, and the idea of restoring function for these patients is what keeps me up at night.”
Neuman is a junior, double-majoring in biochemistry and biomedical engineering. As a rising high school junior, Neuman spent a summer working in the lab of anesthesiology professor Michael Perouansky.
“In college, I’ve been working in the Preclinical Parkinson’s Research Lab with Dr. Marina Emborg in the department of medical physics and as part of the stem cell and regenerative medicine center. It’s been great here. The ‘thesis’ of my undergraduate research is on evaluating the efficacy of glutathione-cleavable nanocapsules containing the gene-editing CRISPR/Cas9 reagents in editing neurons that degenerate in Parkinson’s disease,” Neuman said.
“The idea here is that because the neurodegeneration in PD is so localized, stereotactic delivery would be difficult to do on-target, so delivery to a larger structure of the brain whose neurons project to/from the area implicated in PD will allow transport of gene editing reagents or the rescuing protein to the affected area. When I first started, I helped on a project evaluating these nanocapsules in editing a primary cell line. The goal of this was to prove foremost that these nanocapsules have therapeutic potential for Parkinson’s disease and have no deleterious effects in vitro. The student leading this project graduated, and because these results were positive, I transitioned to studying nanocapsules in the brains of mice. I’ve helped write protocols for user-driven quantification of neuronal area of editing and editing efficacy that have been shared and applauded by the director of the NIH somatic cell genomic editing consortium. Since I have scientific publications coming in the next couple months, that’s all I can say regarding this project. I’m in the beginning stages of translating these findings to higher model organisms,” Neuman said. “I’ve also done some work with intraoperative MRI stereotactic delivery of stem cells, also as a therapy for PD. Which is pretty cool.”
Being recognized for his role in this research is helping Neuman make a difference.
“This summer, I’m heading to Bethesda, Maryland to work in the lab of Peter Basser to do research on various bioimaging techniques at the National Institute of Health NICDH Section on Quantitative Imaging and Tissue Sciences. I’m unsure of what my exact project will be on,” he said.
“Outside of school and research, I also am part of the Student Society for Stem Cell Research on campus. I do some volunteering in science outreach and at a men’s shelter. I’m part of book clubs, and I ride my bike on weekends. Always plenty of trouble,” Neuman said.
“After I graduate next May, I’m hoping to take a year to do more research while I apply to graduate school. I’m looking at MD/PhD programs at schools with strong tissue engineering/regenerative medicine programs. I’ll probably do my degree in biomedical engineering or neuroscience,” Neuman said. “In science research, there’s a balance you can choose between experimental rigor and inferential power, and I’m preferential towards using my science to provide a new therapy, give a better explanation of a disease process, or create a better plan for a patient. There’s a lot that you lose in doing this kind of work in terms of the ‘usefulness’ of the findings, but I find this most intuitive.”
Neuman is a 2019 graduate of DeForest Area High School.
“I was a kid that always needed to do something, whether or not it was right or wrong,” Neuman said. “A huge part of my success I think is the encouragement and patience I received from my teachers in school. When I graduated high school, I knew that I wanted to do something related to cell biology, but I had no idea what that would look like. I definitely wouldn’t be where I am now if it weren’t for my teachers believing in me.”
Each university in the country may nominate up to four undergraduates for the annual award. To have all four candidates win is remarkable, says Julie Stubbs, director of UW’s Office of Undergraduate Academic Awards.
“I’m so proud of Lucy, Sarah, Elias and Samuel and all they’ve accomplished in their young academic careers,” Stubbs says. “These awards also reflect the strong emphasis this campus places on providing rich research opportunities for our undergraduates.”
The four UW–Madison students are among 417 Goldwater Scholars named this year out of 1,242 college sophomores and juniors nominated by 433 academic institutions. The scholarship program honors the late Sen. Barry Goldwater and is designed to foster and encourage outstanding students to pursue research careers in the fields of the natural sciences, engineering, and mathematics.
Goldwater Scholarships support undergraduates in the last two years of their bachelor’s degree programs. Sophomores receive up to $7,500 in each of the next two academic years. Juniors receive up to $7,500 for the senior year of study.
Lucy Steffes is a sophomore from Milwaukee, double-majoring in astronomy-physics and physics with a certificate in German. Her freshman year, Steffes began working with astronomy professor Snezana Stanimirovic on the ALMA-SPONGE project, for which she co-authored two papers recently published in the Astrophysical Journal. The project looks at molecular formation in the interstellar medium to describe potentially star-forming regions. At the end of her freshman year, Steffes earned a Hilldale Undergraduate Research Fellowship to calculate the upper limits of molecular detections in the Magellanic Stream. She spent last summer working at the Green Bank Observatory in West Virginia examining the chemical composition and evolution of two globules in the Helix Nebula. This summer, she will be returning to the observatory to examine neutral atomic carbon across the Helix Nebula. She plans to pursue a Ph.D. in astrophysics.
Sarah Fahlberg is a junior from Madison, double-majoring in biochemistry and computer sciences. She has conducted research in two UW-Madison laboratories, starting in summer 2018 while in high school. Since September 2019, Fahlberg has worked in the lab of biochemistry professor Phil Romero, developing new protein engineering strategies using computational models. Fahlberg has received the Hilldale Undergraduate Research Fellowship, Biochemistry Summer Research Fellowship, and Sophomore Research Fellowship and has been co-author on three recent publications. This summer, she will be interning at Northwestern University, working on computational protein design. Fahlberg plans to pursue a Ph.D. in computational biology.
Elias Kemna is a junior from McFarland, Wisconsin, majoring in microbiology with a certificate in global health. He began his research at UW–Madison during his last three semesters of high school in the biochemistry lab of professor Brian Fox. There, he studied enzymes used for biofuel production and earned second authorship for an article published in the Journal of Biological Chemistry. Starting his second semester of freshman year, Kemna has been conducting research in the soil science lab of associate professor Thea Whitman, where he studies interactions between microbes and a compound created during wildfires called pyrogenic organic matter. His current research focuses on the microbial accessibility of pyrogenic organic matter and is funded by the Sophomore Research Fellowship award. Kemna plans to pursue a Ph.D. in genetics or microbiology.
Congress established the Barry Goldwater Scholarship & Excellence in Education Foundation in 1986. Goldwater served in the U.S. Senate for over 30 years and challenged Lyndon B. Johnson for the presidency in 1964. Goldwater died in 1998.