The Wisconsin FFA Alumni & Supporters Association is excited to announce that they have received a new “Living to Serve” perennial sponsorship. Kondex Corporation has recently committed to sponsoring the state alumni programs on a yearly basis. Since its founding in 1974, Kondex Corporation, located in Lomira, Wisconsin, has manufactured cutting and wear-resistant components for the agricultural industry, many of which are supplied to original equipment manufacturers around the world. The company also brings innovative designs and advanced manufacturing technologies to the industry to help farmers achieve greater harvest performance and support their mission of helping to feed and fuel the world. Kondex President, Keith Johnson has recently been re-elected to the Association of Equipment Manufacturers’ (AEM) Ag Sector Board of Directors for a two-year term. He is 1 of 20 appointed executives on this committee who will provide strategic and operational direction for the agriculture sector and advocate for AEM’s agriculture members. To learn more about Kondex and its products, visit kondex.com/agriculture.
This “Living to Serve” sponsorship will provide the state association the ability to expand on its current programs, which already include grants, scholarships and leadership training. Having perennial sponsors allows the organization to know that they will have that continued support in upcoming years to help build ideas and projects.
The “Living to Serve” sponsorship level was created as a multi-year commitment with a minimum donation of $4,000 per year. 2022 marks the 50th anniversary of Wisconsin FFA Alumni & Supporters Association and the organization will be hosting its annual convention February 4-5, 2022 to commemorate the anniversary. The “Living to Serve” sponsors will be recognized as part of this event. Anyone interested in becoming a “Living to Serve” sponsor should contact Cheryl Steinbach, Executive Director of the state association at execdir@wisconsinffaalumni.org or 715-937-4838 or Gene Hetebrueg, Fundraising Chair, at ghetebrueg@wisconsinffaalumni.org or 414-416-9846.