A number of area students were honored, as the University of Wisconsin-Platteville announced its Dean's List, recognizing those full-time students who earned high honors in the spring 2020 semester.
Students earned the honors at the three campuses: UW-Platteville, UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County and UW-Platteville Richland. Those students earned the high honors while making the quick transition from in-person classes to alternative delivery in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The College of Business, Industry, Life Science and Agriculture and the College of Liberal Arts and Education require grade-point averages of 3.75 and above for Dean's List honors, while the College of Engineering, Mathematics and Science requires students to reach at least a 3.50.
Students from this area on the Dean's List include:
DeForest: Connor Girten, civil engineering; Lexi Baehr, business administration; Ryan DeBusk, software engineering; Ethan Jensen, forensic investigation; Miranda Lenz, criminal justice; Gwendolyn Orr, industrial engineering; Cory Rauls, accounting; Brandon Westra, mechanical engineering; and Morgan Wiegel, elementary education.
Windsor: Savanah Sipek, elementary education.
Rio: Bailey Brewer, psychology.
