The DeForest Police Department is embracing the evolution of officer oversight in the pursuit of transparency with their community and improving training for their members.
Police Chief James Olson gave an overview of the program with data collected over the past year in an April 26 Police Commission meeting, giving special attention to their numbers in “use-of-force” incidents.
“I firmly believe that it is important to be transparent with our stakeholders and we are honest about the things that go on inside our department,” Olson said in a later interview. “I said it when I was sworn in: we’re going to hold ourselves accountable and learn from our mistakes. And the only way to hold yourself accountable is to really look at the things that happen.”
Among the metrics that the department manages day-to-day, the “big four,” for Olson are high-risk activities like pursuits, use of force, citizen complaints and internal investigations.
The actions included in the broad brush of “use-of-force” range from escort holds, to take-downs, to drawing and potentially using a weapon. Using statistics to track these procedures can also be complicated as a situation may involve a variety of “uses” as a situation escalates or de-escalates.
Tracking the total number of times force is used by the department over a year is one aspect to the department’s program, but in each case, the reporting keeps these incidents attached to individuals involved and the surrounding circumstances.
“Obviously, it’s important to know why we’re using force and with the officers we have everything is reviewed pretty heavily,” said Olson. The process includes a use-of-force document, that is reviewed by a sergeant, who also speaks to witnesses and reviews body camera and squad camera footage, which results in a memo filed to the patrol lieutenant and the department’s use of force trainer, who is likely to also review footage of the incident.
“He’ll talk to the officer and walk through the incident and talk about what happened,” said Olson. “Were there alternatives that could have been sought? Was it proper application? Does it fall inside our use-of-force policy?”
In the past year state and federal legislature mandating police oversight and accountability has been an ongoing point of discussion, and often with some degree of bi-partisan support. And although much of that legislation has remained in the discussion phase, the DeForest Police Department has moved forward as an outlier among law enforcement agencies.
Through informal conversation, Olson discovered that the Sun Prairie Police Department has been pursuing a similar initiative, tracking many of the same data points. According to Sun Prairie Patrol Lt. Ryan Cox, this has been a priority pre-dating his 13 years with the department.
“We have reported out a relatively low threshold of use-of-force comparatively to the rest of the country or the rest of the state as long as I’ve been here,” said Cox. “We require our officers to identify when they use force on a low threshold, and for our defensive tactics instructors to review all of our uses of force at a low threshold.”
Over that time Sun Prairie has been able to develop a well of historic data that continues to help the department in their work.
“We utilize that all throughout the year in order to better identify ways we can train our officers better, or make sure our equipment is working appropriately,” said Cox. “But the majority of our training focuses on looking at those instances where we need to use force and identifying where we could notice the threat behaviors beforehand and use team tactics or de-escalation so we don’t have to use force at all.”
One reason that police departments nationwide are under pressure to improve transparency and incident reporting is to provide assurance that enforcement and application of force is not done so with any habitual bias--knowing or otherwise. In the April Police Commission meeting Olson shared a demographic breakdown of this data, but it also included a note of context.
The two most reported types of force used were “compliance hold” and “escort hold,” numbering 16 and 15 uses, while “pressure point” and “Taser deployment” were each only used once. Consequently, when demographic breakdown showed the group most subject to “use of force” as Caucasian female, Olson had a clear explanation. Over 2020 the department had a number of calls to the home of one specific woman who had health issues and was not doing well in a quarantine environment, and that one woman accounted for a disproportionate amount of those calls--nothing relating to any broader socio-economic trends.
An often popular cliche of policing as it appears in entertainment is that of cops being kept from getting “on the street” and doing their jobs because of “paperwork” and “red tape.” The reality though, according to Olson, is that report writing and data filing has almost always been a significant and critical part of police work, and efforts like those taken by the officers in DeForest and Sun Prairie often fit seamlessly with how the job has always worked.
“It doesn’t add any burden to the officers per se, it causes supervisors to do their job and know what members of their team are doing and how they’re doing their job,” said Olson. “So I think it’s a good thing and that supervisors get to look into, keep an eye on, and collaborate with their subordinates to make sure they’re doing their job the best that they can.”
New technology has also helped officers to be more accountable to each other and to the community, with the combination of squad dash-mounted video cameras and body-mounted video.
At the beginning of the year the DeForest Police Department acquired new Getac body-worn cameras and squad cameras. Among the benefits of the system as it works together, Olson explained, is that body cameras can act as an impartial witness in confusing situations. An entirely plausible example, according to Olson, would be if an officer responds to a call or a suspicious situation in a local business or residence, goes on the property, and doesn’t find any criminal activity, but may find an unappreciative property owner liable to lodge a complaint for the officer being there.
Back at the station, Olson is able to pull up the current location of officers on patrol, and even get a live stream from their camera. Where this may provide significant relief is if an officer responds to a situation where radio contacts cuts out or something else happens with their communications--someone at the station can check in and make sure the officer is ok.
When a situation is resolved one way or the other and the officer turns their camera off again, the system requires, before they move onto the next thing, to categorize and assign a case number to the video that now goes into the archive.
As the department’s video policies and technology evolve, the focus, Olson says, is on safety on both sides.
“Let’s make sure everyone is acting appropriately, and let us do our best to train people to do the best job that we can,” said Olson. “We have the tools, it would be foolish of us not to use the tools we have, and the best tool we have now is the body-worn cameras and the squad cameras.”