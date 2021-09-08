The DeForest Farmers' Market is having an exceptional year with more regular buyers, more vendors, and help from a $1,000 grant.
"Our vendors have been amazing, our market manager has done a phenomenal job, and I think the community has really responded to that by coming out and supporting the farmers' market," said Village of DeForest Recreation and Community Enrichment Director Reese MacAskill, whose office happens to face Fireman's Park from Village Hall. "It's fun to be able to look out and see all the shoppers out there--just the hustle and bustle that is out there."
As COVID-related anxieties lingered in the background at the start of the year, organizers remained hopeful that the Farmers' Market would still thrive, given the opportunity to get out and about, and shop in a comparatively safer open air environment, as opposed to shopping indoors where COVID is more easily able to spread.
"There was such little knowledge in 2020, going into that Farmers' Market of what was ok," said MacAskill. "So I think it was a positive impact that more of our vendors felt comfortable coming back and selling again, and I think shoppers felt more confidant about coming back as well.
Whereas last year the market had about 15 vendors, this year, the event has been hosting around 24 vendors each week. MacAskill credits market manager Nancy Hamele in cultivating the diverse set of vendors that have been featured this year.
"We have those vendors who are there year after year and they know what they're going to get form the Farmers' Market," said MacAskill, explaining that they have the first chance at getting a spot each year. Overall, the organizers set parameters of how many produce vendors, craft vendors, and other types of vendors they would like to feature.
If there is a particular need that is going unfilled, organizers will scout to find potential vendors for local eggs, or meat, or whatever it might be. "I think that was something that was quite successful, because we have two meat vendors and two egg vendors who, I believe, sell out quite often."
Hamele was also able to acquire additional funding for the market through a $1,000 grant in January from Compeer Financial, which gave out $65,000 in farmers market grants in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Illinois as part of the Fund for Rural America.
Apart from sponsorships from local companies and organizations, most prominently from Heritage Credit Union, the Farmers' Market does not have much of a budget to speak of, according to MacAskill.
The grant funding allowed the Farmers' Market to step up promotional efforts, outreach, and to allow Hamele to connect with other market organizations through a virtual farmers' market conference.
An additional factor that has helped to increase traffic has been the further development of Fireman's Park, with the opening of the Splash Pad this summer.
As the Village Board looks at options for further developing the park, MacAskill is looking forward to the market staying where it is, and being a central hub for those in the community.