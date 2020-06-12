Several students from the DeForest and Windsor areas were recognized by the University of Wisconsin-Madison as being named to the Dean's List for the spring semester of the 2019-2020 academic year.
Students who achieve at a high level academically are recognized by the dean at the close of each semester. To be eligible for the Dean's List, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester. Each university school or college sets its own GPA requirements for students to be eligible to receive the distinction.
Here are the local students who have received this honor:
DeForest: Lauren Bayer, School of Business, Dean's List; Emma Dreischmeier, School of Pharmacy, High Honor Roll; Rosie Hess, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List; John Mccloskey, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List; Jordan Mcneese, School of Human Ecology, Dean's Honor List; Madeline Oie, School of Pharmacy, Honor Roll; Haven Olson, College of Agricultural & Life Sciences, Dean's List; Sarah Wanek, Col of Agricultural & Life Sciences, Dean's List; Elizabeth Barske, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List; Cole Bayer, School of Business, Dean's List; Gavin Bovre, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List; Isabelle Dreischmeier, College of Agricultural & Life Sciences, Dean's List; Maggie Engeseth, College of Agricultural & Life Sciences, Dean's List; Ashlyn Erpenbach, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List; Alex Grabowski, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List; Meghan Hoel, College of Agricultural & Life Sciences, Dean's List; Emily Hoffman, School of Pharmacy, High Honor Roll; Ian Holder, School of Pharmacy, Honor Roll; Zoe Jenkins, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean's List; Christopher Kennedy, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List; Kirsten Koehler, School of Education, Dean's List; Sarah Langdon, School of Education, Dean's List; Alexandra Maniscalco, School of Education, Dean's List; Samuel Neuman, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List; Sydney Schaeffer, School of Education, Dean's List; Joshua Thurber, School of Business, Dean's List; Lilia Tisch, School of Human Ecology, Dean's Honor List; Amanda Venske, School of Education, Dean's List; Jordan VonBehren, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List; Willow Williams, College of Agricultural & Life Sciences, Dean's List; Jake Yandre, School of Pharmacy, High Honor Roll; and Kaitlyn Younger, College of Agricultural & Life Sciences, Dean's List.
Windsor: Kelsey Brasel, School of Pharmacy, High Honor Rolll; Courtney Gamer, School of Education, Dean's List; Amelia Holzem, School of Education, Dean's List; Isabelle Nield, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List; Lauren Weikert, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List; Kristin Wojtowicz, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List; and Zoe Zanella, School of Human Ecology, Dean's Honor List
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.