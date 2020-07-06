The DeForest Area Public Library will welcome The Honey Pies to Concert on Market Street at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14. Meet the Honey Pies: Four musicians, heartfelt harmonies, virtuoso instrumentals and the best of traditional and original American music.
This is a drive-in, park and listen event. Call the Library or stop in to get a free ticket for your vehicle. Plans are subject to change. There is no rain date or location. In case of inclement weather, the show will be performed on Facebook Live.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.