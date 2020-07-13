CALENDAR
Appointments will no longer be needed to enter the library, but we do still recommend making appointments to reserve the computers. We will close the library at regularly scheduled times to sanitize high contact surfaces. The updated hours and procedures are outlined below. We look forward to seeing you soon!
Library Hours: Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., 1 p.m. to 2:45 p.m., 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Curbside pickup will continue to be offered. The book drops are also open for returns. See the website for details at www.deforestlibrary.org
Register online for our Summer Reading Program, Imagine Your Story.
• Whimsical Bookworms Book Group - Thursday, July 16, Community Room and Zoom, discussing Finding Dorothy
• Summer Online Story Hour –July 16 & 20 at 10 a.m. via Facebook
• Teen Games – Monday, July 20 at 3 p.m. via Zoom
• DAPL Photography Group – A Day in My Town, Monday, July 20, Community Room and email
• Time for Bed Story Time – Monday, July 20 at 7 p.m. via Facebook
• Qigong Class with Nancy Osley – Tuesday, July 21 at 9:30 a.m. – video on Facebook
• Concert on Market Street with Ken Lonnquist – Tuesday, July 21 at 6:30 p.m. – Get your window ticket for this drive-in-park and listen event.
See library website or call 846-5482 for information on all library events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.