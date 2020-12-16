Two individuals from DeForest are among the 2,050 prospective candidates for degree attending University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee virtual commencement exercises Sunday, Dec. 20 in Milwaukee.

UWM is the second largest university in the State of Wisconsin, with over 23,000 undergraduate and graduate students.

The DeForest students are: Samuel Fay, School of Information Studies, Bachelor of Science, and Allison Hinkel, Helen Bader School of Social Welfare, Master of Social Work.

