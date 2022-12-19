 Skip to main content
At Windsor Elementary, cookie walk and craft fair includes puppies

Puppies in training
Barb Schultze, president of OccuPaws Guide Dog Association, with two puppies at the cookie walk and craft fair fundraiser hosted by Windsor Elementary Dec. 18.

 Roberta Baumann

The cookies were gone in an hour, but thankfully, plenty of vendors had their merchandise for sale most of the day.

The perfect gifts
Beth Chadwick of DeForest was one of many finding last-minute gifts during the cookie walk and craft fair.

With hand-made soaps, kitchen tools, knitted hats, scarves and more, the cookie walk and craft fair at Windsor Elementary School Sunday offered last-minute shoppers a chance to pick up gifts while raising funds for OccuPaws, a nonprofit that provides guide dogs.

Puppies
Emma Edgren of DeForest takes a moment to pet one of the OccuPaws puppies.

