At Windsor Elementary, cookie walk and craft fair includes puppies

The cookies were gone in an hour, but thankfully, plenty of vendors had their merchandise for sale most of the day.
With hand-made soaps, kitchen tools, knitted hats, scarves and more, the cookie walk and craft fair at Windsor Elementary School Sunday offered last-minute shoppers a chance to pick up gifts while raising funds for OccuPaws, a nonprofit that provides guide dogs.
OccuPaws' puppies were there, too, warming hearts and bringing smiles.
Barb Schultze of Cross Plains is the organization's president. OccuPaws volunteers raise puppies and provide behavioral training before the dogs go on to receive more specialized training, she said. The dogs are then given completely free of charge to serve as the eyes for others.
But not all dogs have personalities geared for guiding; some are better suited as service dogs and are placed with veterans, Schultze said.
One canine with an innate sense of curiosity and a knack for sniffing out information received police dog training to work for a department in Connecticut, she added. Other dogs with physical problems can be adopted by families.
OccuPaws has about 150 volunteers who raise and train the puppies in their homes.
"We always need more puppy raisers," Schultze said.
The breeds are Labrador retrievers, golden retrievers and standard poodles; the latter can be adopted by those allergic to other breeds, Schultze said.
Volunteers offer their services in other ways, as well. One who loves to travel drove one of the dogs to North Carolina for specialized training.
"When the dog comes back, he'll be placed with the client," Schultze said.
Several OccuPaws dogs, starting at 9 months old, are raised by residents in the Federal Correctional Institution in Oxford, Wisconsin, too, through the PawsForward program.
"The inmates take responsibility for them, so they come back out and get acclimated to city life," Schultze said.
Fundraisers like the one at Windsor Elementary School, generous benefactors and volunteers keep the nonprofit going. Schultze said the OccuPaws paid $60,000 in veterinarian bills this past year and $20,000 for training.