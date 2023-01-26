From left to right, Trevor Hanek (first grade student), Heidi Roberts (past PTO President), Brianah Laughnan (current PTO President), Roz Craney (Yahara principal), and Carson Laughnan (second grade student) shared the honor of the ribbon cutting for the new book vending machine at Yahara Elementary on Friday, Jan. 20.
From left to right, Trevor Hanek (first grade student), Heidi Roberts (past PTO President), Brianah Laughnan (current PTO President), Roz Craney (Yahara principal), and Carson Laughnan (second grade student) shared the honor of the ribbon cutting for the new book vending machine at Yahara Elementary on Friday, Jan. 20.
Dressed in pajamas and comfy clothing, over 100 Yahara Elementary School students, along with their parents and guardians, gathered at the school after-hours on Friday, Jan. 20.
From sweatpants to onesies, youths and their caregivers joined for ‘Snuggle Up Yahara,’ which celebrated literacy and served as the official ribbon cutting for the school’s new book vending machine.
The vending machine—the first of its kind in the DeForest Area School District—is finally installed and ready to dispense books after four years of fundraising by the Yahara Parent Teacher Organization.
As part of the celebration there was a book swap, cookies and hot cocoa, a visit from literary icon Pete the Cat, and book readings by district figures including Superintendent Rebecca Toetz and DASD School Resource Officer Andrew Freeman.
While the PTO had hoped it would be the first book vending machine in any school in Dane County—after four years of keeping it a secret—they were beaten-out by a Middleton school by just one week.
For years, Yahara students have been given the opportunity to select a book for themselves on their birthday (or half birthday, for students with summer birth dates). Until now, students would make a selection from a table in the main office.
The PTO wanted to make the selection process “more interesting” and “level it up,” its current president Brianah Laughnan said.
A Scholastic book sales rep mentioned the concept of a book vending machine, which sparked the PTO’s interest in 2019.
Between the school’s annual fun runs, as well as apparel sales, the funds for the vending machine were raised. Though between the COVID-19 quarantine and some remodeling at Yahara, the PTO waited for just the right time to unveil the machine. The machine arrived just before winter break.
Now, instead of being sent to a table of books in the office on their birthdays, students will get a token which they can redeem at the vending machine.
As Yahara Elementary School serves students in grades K-3, some of the books would be larger than the normal chapter books that would go into such a vending machine, so the PTO worked with Scholastic and the manufacturer Global Vending Group to customize the trays to include picture books.
Many of the books selected are the best-sellers or most popular titles at Scholastic Book Fairs. As Yahara no longer celebrates holidays, Laughnan said that the PTO has to be cognizant that its selections are equitable for all students, such as a winter-themed book instead of a Christmas one.
The machine also features a custom artwork wraparound which matches a mural in the school of lily pads and grasses, emblematic of the Yahara River.
While for now, the vending machine is intended for students to use for a birthday gift, there are ongoing discussions between the PTO and Principal Roz Craney about rewarding students who meet Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports (PBIS) standards. Currently, students are rewarded with what’s called a “Norskie Nod” for demonstrating safe or respectful learning practices, which can accrue into classroom celebrations. Tokens for the vending machine may replace the Nods at some point, Laughnan said.
“We are really excited about this opportunity for students,” she said, “We’re grateful to the families who supported Yahara over the years to bring this great tool for the students to use into the school.”