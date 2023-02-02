A Dane County Sheriff's Deputy who shot and killed a man while responding to an incident at a Windsor hotel will not face charges.
Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne announced Thursday that after reviewing the incident and the "investigative materials," he concluded "there is no potential criminal court liability for Deputy Woods," according to a press release from the sheriff's office.
Woods had made contact with Quantaze Campbell, age 46, of Madison, at the Super 8 hotel Oct. 13. The Department of Justice announced a week later that the deputy was making contact with a stolen vehicle at the hotel at Lake Circle just after 6 p.m. that evening.
During that contact, the deputy discharged his weapon. Campbell was transported to a local hospital where he later died from the injuries.
Ozanne indicated that Woods had given a verbal command, instructing Campbell to park the vehicle and remain inside.
"Campbell appeared to be exiting the truck before he moved back into the driver’s seat and then he accelerated out of the parking stall while the deputy was still at the front of the truck," Ozanne said.
Deputy Woods remains on leave from the sheriff's department while the Dane County Sheriff's Office begins its own administrative review of the incident.