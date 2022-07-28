Dane County food pantry coordinators now challenged with keeping shelves stocked to meet increasing demands could soon receive assistance from a $2 million emergency grant program recently announced by the county executive’s office.
Introduced at the Dane County Board’s July 21 meeting, the new program is aimed at helping pantries continue to deliver food to families in need. Another $98,500 is set to help the Badger Prairie Needs Network purchase a truck to transport donated food from Epic and a new Costco store in Verona.
A press release announcing the grant notes that some pantries are reporting long lines and have run short on food.
“The high cost of food is impacting more people in our community than ever before,” said County Executive Joe Parisi in the release. “A trip to the grocery store is not what it used to be, and the result of that is more families in need of emergency food supplies, including the elderly and people of color in our community.”
Josh Wescott, chief of staff for the county executive, said Badger Prairie Needs Network (BPNN), which serves the Fitchburg, Verona and South Madison area, approached county staff about the need for a truck. According to Lisa Marshall, a BPNN volunteer, that pantry recovers food from Epic and Costco, but needed a truck that could accommodate a full pallet of food, so the volunteers did not have to break pallets down for transport. BPNN also shares food resources with other pantries, Marshall said.
Food pantries throughout the region are indicating record numbers of families served, Wescott said. The county’s assistance fund could be used to purchase vehicles or equipment to move surplus food or simply to restock shelves.
The county board is expected to approve the grant program in August, Wescott said.
“What we’re trying to recognize is that we’re at a point--with the costs of groceries, the cost of rent, and the cost of fuel--we’re at a place where pantries are reporting to us that they’re seeing a shift in their clientele, they’re seeing more elderly folks, they’re certainly seeing more families of color impacted by poverty,” Wescott said. “It’s just further evidence that the times we’re in right now are causing new challenges and new concerns for people.”
The grant fund is intended to help individuals struggling to make ends meet.
Wescott said other creative partnerships like BPNN with Epic and Costco can also help keep food pantries stocked.
Local food pantries in the northern Dane County area are also reporting an increase in clientele.
The Village of Waunakee has seen growth in the population, but also in food insecurity, said Kathy Gundrum. She noted that families can visit the food pantry for supplemental groceries and allow their finances to go to rent or prescription costs, both of which are rising.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, about 10 to 15 families visited the Waunakee Food pantry each week. The weekly clientele has grown to between 20 to 40 families, Gundrum said.
When the pantry shelves run low, volunteers like Cheryll Gerhmann visit grocery stores to restock.
Gerhmann said the pantry’s stock was once full; today it’s about two-thirds empty, causing her to purchase food.
“It’s difficult to keep up with demand,” she said.
Many partners help, according to Gerhmann, who noted milk and eggs are donated from farmers and community members.
The number of families visiting the DeForest Windsor Food Pantry has also picked up, according to coordinator Keith Manke, with some clientele visiting twice a month, but the majority at the end of the month.
Large families are visiting the pantry, along with more senior citizens, Manke said. But, he suspects that lack of transportation prevents more families from visiting the pantry.
The DeForest pantry “has been blessed with big donors,” providing funds to restock the shelves when necessary. And every week, food comes in from Kwik Trip, Casey’s, local food drives and from local collection barrels placed in the community.
Manke foresees the county grant program as a greater help to larger food pantries like the one in Sun Prairie and the River Food Pantry in Madison, he said.
“We’re a small fish,” Manke said, comparing the DeForest facility to the larger food pantries. “Their demand is a lot greater than ours.”