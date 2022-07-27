The Annual Dane County Fair Small Animal Market Sale was held July 23. Eleven youth exhibitors offered the sale’s 23 lots which included 10 turkeys, 13 broiler chickens and roaster pairs. The sale generated a total of $12,700.

The largest supporters of the sale this year were Langer Dairy Farm LLC, who bought one lot for a total of $1,600; Martinson Farms LLC successfully bid on two lots for $1,450; and Karls Livestock and Grain Farms purchased two lots and Wayne Ace bus services was the winning bidder of three lots for $1,300.