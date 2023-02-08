There was no criminal liability on the part of a Dane County Sheriff’s deputy in the Oct. 13 fatal shooting of a suspect in the parking lot of a Windsor Super 8 hotel, according to a statement released on Feb. 2 by the Dane County District Attorney’s Office.
An investigation of the fatal shooting of 46-year-old Quantaze Campbell began immediately following the incident, led by the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Department of Criminal Investigation. After nearly four months of almost no official details of the incident, the statement was released by the District Attorney’s Office with investigation files, including dashcam footage of the shooting, released through the DOJ’s Officer Involved Critical Incident webpage.
The incident began, according to investigation documents, in the early evening, with law enforcement being alerted to a reportedly stolen black Ford F-150 pickup in the Windsor area. Deputy Cody Woods, who had been with the department for four years and assigned to the Windsor-based post earlier that summer, responded to an alert of a suspect vehicle in the parking lot of the Windsor Super 8 hotel.
Dashcam footage shows Woods pulling up to the front of the pickup and ordering the driver to “stop the car” as the truck is pulling forward. The truck starts and stops and Campbell can be seen putting his hands up as he backs the truck into the area of the parking spot. Campbell begins to exit the vehicle as Woods orders him and the other two passengers to stay in the vehicle. Woods, still pointing his weapon at Campbell, approaches the truck, walking between the front of his squad and the front of the truck, which were then pointed toward each other at an angle.
As Woods approaches near the driver’s side door of the truck, Campbell begins driving forward and to the right, away from Woods and the squad car. At this point, at about 6:10 p.m, Woods shouts, “stop,” before firing once through the driver’s side window, the bullet hitting Campbell in the lower abdomen.
Through the officer’s dashcam footage, the truck can be seen continuing forward and to the right driving through the parking lot and out of sight. The truck continued to the other side of the hotel, where it rolled to a stop in the grassy field between the hotel and Interstate-39.
According to one investigative report, a woman who was in the truck with Campbell told an officer later that Campbell had been screaming, but was unconscious by the time the truck stopped in the field.
Woods then caught up with the truck and, joined by two DeForest police officers, attempted to treat Campbell until the arrival of emergency medical technicians; and eventually, several minutes later, Campbell was taken to the University of Wisconsin Hospital by Medflight.
Investigators reported that upon arrival at the UW-Hospital Emergency Department doctors attempted to revive Campbell, but lost a pulse within the first few minutes of his arrival. He was pronounced dead at 7:45 p.m.
The announcement released by the District Attorney’s office included the following statement from District Attorney Ismael Ozanne:
“A motor vehicle can be operated in a manner which is dangerous and poses a grave danger of bodily harm and/or death to an individual. A person fleeing from police driving a vehicle toward an officer on foot directly in front of said vehicle does pose a threat of great bodily harm and/or death to the officer,” said Ozanne. “Responding to that threat with deadly force may be permitted under the law.”
In response to an email inquiry as to whether the officer’s gun firing through the driver’s side window was considered an issue in determining the potential risk, in the moment, to the officer, Ozanne responded:
"The front drivers side door was not shut during the incident so it is not clear at what angle the projectile entered through the window, but the door being open causes the window to face outward and towards the front of the vehicle if fully extended."
Following the announcement from the DA’s Office, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office released a subsequent statement in which Sheriff Kalvin Barrett stated: “I want to thank DCI and our District Attorney for their thorough investigation. These incidents are always difficult for everyone involved, no matter the outcome. The loss of life weighs heavily on all of us.”
The Sheriff’s Office, according to the release, has since begun its own administrative review of the incident, through which time Deputy Woods will remain on leave.