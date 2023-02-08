There was no criminal liability on the part of a Dane County Sheriff’s deputy in the Oct. 13 fatal shooting of a suspect in the parking lot of a Windsor Super 8 hotel, according to a statement released on Feb. 2 by the Dane County District Attorney’s Office.

An investigation of the fatal shooting of 46-year-old Quantaze Campbell began immediately following the incident, led by the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Department of Criminal Investigation. After nearly four months of almost no official details of the incident, the statement was released by the District Attorney’s Office with investigation files, including dashcam footage of the shooting, released through the DOJ’s Officer Involved Critical Incident webpage.