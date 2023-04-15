Olson-Grinde-O’Donnell Post 348, The American Legion in DeForest. has selected Tom August as the 2023 Educator of the Year.
August has subsequently been selected as Educator of the Year by The American Legion District 3, which consists of seven counties in southwestern Wisconsin, and will be recognized at their spring conference to be held in Waunakee. His nomination will now be forwarded to the Legion’s Department of Wisconsin for consideration for the Past National Commander Denise H. Rohan Educator of The Year award.
August joined the Marine Corps while still in high school in 1976. As a member of the United States Marine Corps Reserves, he served in the 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, Marine Attack Squadron 133 at Naval Air Station, Alameda, California. August attained the rank of Gunnery Sergeant.
Concurrent with his Marine Corps Reserve service, he worked as an aircraft inspector for the United States Air Force at McClellan Air Force Base, California, where he received numerous awards for superior job performance. He was once named Non-Commissioned Officer of the Quarter for the 115th Tactical Fighter Wing and retired from the Wisconsin Air National Guard after 24 years of military service.
In December of 1994, he moved to Madison to attend Edgewood College with the goal of becoming a teacher. He graduated in 1998 with a degree in Broad Field Social Studies with concentrations in American history, political science, and sociology, and later earned a master’s degree in public school administration and started teaching at DeForest Area High School.
Over the past 25 years he has taught almost every social studies class offered at DeForest Area High school. He has taught American history every year since he was hired in 1998. As a teacher, he has developed a class in Wisconsin history that puts an emphasis on local DeForest history. As the high school’s head forensics coach, he was named the Wisconsin Forensics Coaches Association Coach of the Year in 2011. The teams he has coached have come in second place in five of the last 20 years in state competition.
August became the student council advisor at the beginning of his second year of teaching. In 2002 he started the Veterans Day assembly that has continued for the past 21 years. He was named advisor of the year in 2014 by the Wisconsin Association of School Councils’ Region 5. Speaking at the high school’s 2022 Veterans Day service August said, “The price of freedom is being paid right now, not only by active military members, but the family and friends of those members. Peace is not merely the absence of war; it is a combination of the absence of war and the presence of justice.”
He encouraged the students present to work for justice as a means of honoring the service of those who served in the military.
Drawing on his military experience, he places an emphasis on teaching leadership qualities. August summed up his dedication for his military service, his love of teaching and his students by saying, “I did it for the promise of you. Every day I get to walk into my classroom, stand in front of you, and stare into the eyes of the fulfillment of a promise that I made to myself.”