Olson-Grinde-O’Donnell Post 348, The American Legion in DeForest. has selected Tom August as the 2023 Educator of the Year.

August has subsequently been selected as Educator of the Year by The American Legion District 3, which consists of seven counties in southwestern Wisconsin, and will be recognized at their spring conference to be held in Waunakee. His nomination will now be forwarded to the Legion’s Department of Wisconsin for consideration for the Past National Commander Denise H. Rohan Educator of The Year award.